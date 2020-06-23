Local front line employees feel a mixture of nervousness, uncertainty and relief as they return to work after weeks of being either laid off or on reduced hours due to COVID-19. They also have to learn new ways of doing business as Montana slowly reopens in the wake of the global pandemic.
Since the state moved into Phase 2 of the reopening plan, cases of COVID-19 have begun to rise in Montana.
“I was really nervous the first day coming back to work, but I’ve gotten better,” said Gloria Elwess, who had recently returned to work after being laid off from her job as a housekeeper and front desk clerk at Boulder Hot Springs.
“You don’t know what to expect or who’s coming through that door,” Elwess said, sharing some reservations about businesses reopening — while also expressing confidence that co-workers and guests will be respectful of others and stay home if they are feeling sick.
She has some protection. Sitting behind newly installed plexiglass, Elwess pointed out items the resort has added to increase the level of sanitation due to COVID-19.
“We have sanitizer all over,” Elwess said with a chuckle, “and this little gadget right here.”
Elwess held up an ultraviolet light wand used to disinfect computer keyboards, papers and especially pens, which she had previously been wiping down individually.
Like many businesses, Boulder Hot Springs has implemented new protocols to establish an environment that is as safe as possible for both workers and guests alike. Among these changes are pre-shift temperature checks for employees, the use of cloth face masks, reducing the hotel’s occupancy to about one quarter of its regular capacity, and allowing rooms to sit untouched for three days after checkout to further reduce the potential for infection.
Intense levels of sanitizing are also part of the new normal for those at the Silver Saddle Restaurant and Bar in Basin.
There, staff removes all condiment items between patrons and wipes each down individually with disinfectant. A sign at the front entrance alerts customers that no more than six people will be seated at a table, there will be no drink refills or self-service condiments and everyone must maintain a social distance of six feet.
However, this new way of doing business doesn’t faze waiter Chase Parsons or owner Gail Hale.
“We’ve always wiped down surfaces and table items between customers,” said Hale.
“It’s really already a routine for us, regardless of COVID-19,” she said.
Both front line workers indicated a general feeling of ease surrounding the return to work and face-to-face interactions with patrons. While Hale and Parsons harbor some reservations about the logic behind certain guidelines of Montana’s phased reopening, they both felt comfortable with the safety precautions used to curtail the spread of the disease.
For Ryan Lewis, owner of the Free Enterprise Radon Health Mine perched above Boulder, physical distancing hasn’t been a problem.
“I have a sitting that can accommodate 11 people and an underground room that’s about 400 feet long,” Lewis said, explaining the layout of his facility in a phone interview.
“I can spread people out and get [reservations scheduled] to where people don’t ever see each other,” he said of the areas used to receive the radon treatments.
A majority of guests who visit the health mine are from out-of-state, according to Lewis. He reported several cancellations due to a restriction under Montana’s Phase 1 of economic reopening that all out-of-state visitors self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival to the state — a requirement that has since been lifted when Phase 2 went into effect on June 1.
“People just didn’t feel comfortable with the self-quarantine and decided to reschedule,” he said. “Everyone’s attitude is different. I tell everyone that I respect your opinion but I have to do what I have to do here. Uncertainty is where it’s at right now, so we’re just going to do our best,” said Lewis of those who thought the restrictions were too strict.
Lewis expects more reservations now that that out-of-state quarantine has been lifted, as well the typical summer traffic increase. He does plan to continue his limit on non-essential business by not entertaining drop-ins or conducting tours of the mine.
“I’m not too concerned about myself; I’m fairly healthy,” Lewis said.
“One of the reasons we’re taking these precautions is because my wife is immune-compromised, so we’re being cautious with her,” he said.
For some, returning to work has been just as unsettling as it was to get laid off.
“I’m not sure how I feel returning to work. It’s still out there,” Mista Ward said referring to the virus. Regardless of an autoimmune condition that would have warranted her continued shelter-in-place until Phase 3, Ward resumed her job at Boulder Hot Springs during Phase 1.
Phase 3 is considered business as usual.
“I have mixed feelings about it,” Ward said, highlighting the reality of being a housekeeper who continually gets exposed to the germs left behind in a room after guests checkout.
“You have to be afraid everyday, working in the hotel industry. It’s not just because of COVID-19,” she said.
Relying solely on unemployment benefits for nearly two months to provide for herself and two-year-old daughter, Ward would have been compelled to cut her expenditures were it not for a federally approved stimulus package that provided additional unemployment benefits. Enjoying the extra time at home with her small child and extra funds from the package, Ward chose to re-invest in the economy by shopping local and stimulating small businesses who may have been struggling from the economic shutdown, a gesture that would have been more restricted on her regular working wages.
Although Ward appreciated the assistance, the extra funds have come with a price: her SNAP benefits were cut, and due to a sliding-scale rental situation, Ward is also left in a financial limbo as she waits for her monthly rent obligations to reflect her resumed — and reduced — hourly work status.
The supplemental unemployment benefits under the CARES Act expire at the end of July unless Congress opts to continue the program.
Elwess was uncertain about her future and finances during the shutdown, but trying to stay occupied also weighed on her mind. Elwess filed for unemployment to help alleviate the stress about paying the bills, but her application had initially been denied due to issues around her recent name change. She credited a Job Service representative for his assistance and she is hoping the issue is resolved so she can receive back pay for her lost work hours.
“It was a numb feeling when Kerri (Kumasaka, general manager and partial owner of Boulder Hot Springs) said we’re not going to be open anymore until further notice,” said Elwess as she thought back to when the business closed in March.
Despite the slow trickle of customers to the mine, Lewis did not apply for unemployment benefits during the shutdown. He did submit applications for government loans and grants with the hope of stimulating his business, of which he was still waiting for an outcome.
At the Silver Saddle, many employees applied for unemployment benefits during the shutdown, according to Hale. Neither Hale or Parsons chose to apply for unemployment benefits while experiencing a reduction in its business operations. “I worked landscaping. It’s my other job when I’m not here — I made it work.” said Parsons.
That said, Parsons is content to be back at his regular work as a waiter and host. Despite the fear of another spike in infections, he remains optimistic.
Leaning against the booth six feet away, Parsons’ final thought regarding the “new norm of uncertainty” and advice to others upon emerging into society is a oft-repeated classic, “Time heals all wounds.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.