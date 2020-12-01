Unlike fall sports, Jefferson High School basketball players and wrestlers this winter will, so far, be able to participate in non-conference games and matches.
That stance was clarified at a community meeting held Nov. 24 at Jefferson High School.
JHS Superintendent Tim Norbeck said administrators have been meeting regularly with the Jefferson County Public Health Department and so far, there’s no indication that eliminating non-conference games is on the table.
Last fall, former Jefferson County Health Officer Joan Van Duynhoven nixed non-conference football and volleyball competitions in an attempt to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The decision was met with a great deal of controversy and ultimately, was one of the reasons given for Van Duynhoven’s contract not being renewed after 14 years of service.
Jefferson County Health Board Chairperson Christina Binkowski, who attended the meeting via Zoom, said the school should continue with the protocols it has been using with regards to sports and COVID-19 and that it would not be discussed at the Dec. 2 Health Board meeting.
“Do what you’ve done, you’ve done a great job,” she said.
A basketball schedule has been released, with the first game against Choteau here on Jan. 2. Practices for winter sports begin Dec. 7.
Norbeck said the school plans to submit a health plan for wrestling and is waiting for the Montana High School Association to finalize guidelines for that sport.
JHS Athletic Director Dan Sturdevant said that if a team has a member test positive for COVID-19, it’s most likely all the athletes on the team would have to quarantine for the required time frame — which is currently 14 days.
“Practicing in pods would help, then maybe not all the team would be out,” he said.
The MHSA advises that practices be carried out in “pods” or “bubbles,” — that is, groups of players that remain together to reduce exposure.
JHS Board of Trustees Chairperson Cami Robson said the overriding goal is to keep the students in school.
If the entire school is on remote, then there will be no practices, she said.
The spectator policy also stands at four guests per suited home player and two for the visiting team.
School officials will monitor the COVID-19 situation and if there is a decline in cases, perhaps the threshold could be widened to include the pep band at games, said JHS Principal Mike Moodry.
“We need to play it by ear right now,” he said.
Robson stressed that the ongoing pandemic has put everything on “unstable ground.”
“This can change at any point,” she said.
