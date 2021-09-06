A wildfire was burning on a ridgeline west of Whitetail Road as of Tuesday, roughly between Whitetail Reservoir and Delmoe Lake.
The Placer Fire was discovered at about 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4, and was estimated Tuesday to be about 9.46 acres and burning in timber, according to the U.S. Forest Service’s Dillon dispatch center.
The National Weather Service issued red flag warnings, indicating high fire danger, on Sunday and Monday, due to high winds, hot temperatures and low humidity. The agency issued a fire weather watch for Wednesday afternoon and evening.
According to the dispatch center and an interactive map maintained by the state Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, the fire is 7.55 miles west of Whitetail Road, 2 miles south of the southern shore of Whitetail Reservoir and 5 miles northeast of Delmoe Lake.
According to the Doug Dodge, Jefferson County’s fire warden and disaster and emergency services coordinator, the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest discovered the fire while reviewing satellite imagery of heat signatures from other fires in the area. Smoke and haze in the area make it difficult to see the fire.
The interactive map listed the fire’s cause as “undetermined” as of Monday morning. A Facebook post from the forest on Monday morning stated that Jefferson County firefighters were assisting Forest Service crews in fighting the fire, and that helicopters were dropping water on the fire.
