Four candidates are running for a single seat on the Jefferson County Commission representing the county's south end. Although this commission seat represents southern Jefferson County, including the communities of Cardwell, Whitehall and Pipestone, and the candidates must live in the south end, every voter in Jefferson County can vote in the race. All four candidates—Mary Janacaro Hensleigh, Dan Hagerty, Jim Buterbaugh and Jon Goff—will appear on the June 7 primary ballot. Voters can select one candidate. The top-two vote getters will advance to the general election for a final race for the commission seat.
The primary election is being conducted by in-person voting at polling places on June 7. Unlike the 2020 primary and general elections, which were conducted primarily by mail because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year's statewide elections are being held in person. The general election is Nov. 8. Commissioners serve a six-year term.
The Monitor sent each candidate the same questionnaire, and their responses are reproduced below. Candidates were limited to 100 words per answer, but were not required to reach that limit. Responses longer than 100 words were edited for length.
Mary Janacaro Hensleigh
What is your name and age? Where do you live?
Mary Janacaro Hensleigh. 68 years young. Whitehall, Montana.
How long have you lived in Jefferson County? Where are you from originally?
I have lived in and around Jefferson County my whole life. I am a fifth-generation Montanan growing up on my grandparents cattle ranch in Milligan Canyon.
What is your educational and work history?
I graduated from Whitehall High School class of '72 and Carroll College class of '77. After graduation I worked at the Boulder River School and Hospital for a short time before working as a counselor at the Intermountain Children's Home in Helena.
Do you have prior experience serving on public bodies? (Ex: county planning board, city council, school board, etc.)
I have served on the Planning Board; Parks, Trees and Cemetery Board; TIF Board; and Jefferson Valley Community Foundation. I was appointed by the commissioners as the Jefferson County Director on the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority Board. I was just elected for my third term as mayor of Whitehall.
The county and JLDC own much of the currently unused land on the South Campus. What should the county do with the land, and how should it pay for it?
I don’t relish demolishing historical buildings but sometimes you must to move forward—especially when confronted with asbestos, lead paint and pigeon poo. Dreaming big is the answer. Partner with MHP, the school district, Sheriff’s Office, YDI and JDLC; build a new community of single-family homes. Employees need someplace to live. This has become a huge problem for many employers. Homes would have big porches, a community garden, apple trees, playground, pickleball courts and ample parking, as you would be close enough to walk to town. The project would pay for itself through home sales.
With Butte, Helena and Bozeman nearby, what should be Jefferson County's economic and social role with its more populous neighbors?
I found this next question somewhat confusing? Jefferson County marches to the beat of its own drummer. We are good neighbors to Butte, Bozeman and Helena but we are not them and they are not us.
Opponents of zoning argue that it unfairly burdens landowners and stifles development. Proponents of zoning say it helps to make sure growth and development occur sustainably and in suitable areas. How should (or shouldn't) zoning be used to deliver the best results for the county?
Zoning is necessary; without it you have the potential for chaos. In my opinion you must first look at water, is there enough of it? How does drilling more wells affect those existing homes around you? Can you safely provide fire protection and ambulance service? Does the road crew have enough time and staff to maintain the new roads that come with new development? Growth is inevitable, let’s make it thoughtful, responsible and respectful.
A Jefferson County Community Health Assessment in 2019 found that 53% of county stakeholders identified mental health care as a top issue. Nearly 70% cited anxiety/depression or substance abuse as top concerns—and that was pre-pandemic. How should the county address mental health care and substance abuse, and also address the factors that give rise to mental health and substance abuse issues?
Ask a child what they want to be when they grow up. They never say, “I want to be mentally ill.” Just because you can’t see it doesn’t mean it’s not there. I don’t have the answers just suggestions: value yourself; take care of your body; surround yourself with good people; volunteer your time; learn to deal with stress; set realistic goals; avoid alcohol and drugs; seeking help is a sign of strength, remember no one is perfect. As commissioners, we should do everything in our power to support the mental health providers in our community.
What is the function of county government?
The first and foremost role of a county commissioner is to serve the people, you must also administer and enforce state law, collect taxes, assesses property, records public documents, conduct elections, issue licenses and so much more.
Dan Hagerty
What is your name and age? Where do you live?
Dan Hagerty. 60 years of age. Whitehall, Montana—District #1.
How long have you lived in Jefferson County? Where are you from originally?
All of my life. Corbin, Montana (in Jefferson County).
What is your educational and work history?
Graduated from Jefferson High School in Boulder, Montana. Associate degree in Criminal Justice from United States Air Force. Graduated from Leadership School in United States Air Force. Graduated from Montana Law Enforcement Academy. Graduated from Montana Coroner’s Association. Continued law enforcement education. Emergency Medical Technician in State of Montana.
Do you have prior experience serving on public bodies? (Ex: county planning board, city council, school board, etc.)
Jefferson Valley Search and Rescue—captain and liaison. Jefferson County DUI Task Force—chairman. Trails, Parks, Recreation Committee as advisor from JVSAR.
The county and JLDC own much of the currently unused land on the South Campus. What should the county do with the land, and how should it pay for it?
Affordable housing, with assistance from federal or state grants.
With Butte, Helena and Bozeman nearby, what should be Jefferson County's economic and social role with its more populous neighbors?
A good steward in representing Jefferson County’s needs and concerns while working with other counties for common goals.
Opponents of zoning argue that it unfairly burdens landowners and stifles development. Proponents of zoning say it helps to make sure growth and development occur sustainably and in suitable areas. How should (or shouldn't) zoning be used to deliver the best results for the county?
Zoning should be considered a must and revisited every so many years with a plan in place to prepare for the influx of a bigger population, as well as commercialism.
A Jefferson County Community Health Assessment in 2019 found that 53% of county stakeholders identified mental health care as a top issue. Nearly 70% cited anxiety/depression or substance abuse as top concerns—and that was pre-pandemic. How should the county address mental health care and substance abuse, and also address the factors that give rise to mental health and substance abuse issues?
Accept that it is real! Utilize the resources that are available. Educate the Jefferson County citizens through established meetings and classes that help in seeing and recognizing the signs of what it is and does. Also having a combined members Mental Health Awareness and Suicide Prevention Task Force.
What is the function of county government?
Overseeing in the best interest of all of Jefferson County, as a whole. Registering voters, supervising elections, keeping records, providing law enforcement protection, emergency medical services, fire protection, and administering health and welfare services. Also management of financial funds of the Jefferson County taxpayers.
Jim Buterbaugh
Jim Buterbaugh did not return a completed questionnaire.
Jon Goff
What is your name and age? Where do you live?
My name is Jon Stone Goff and I am 50 years old. I live in Cardwell.
How long have you lived in Jefferson County? Where are you from originally?
I remember making roadtrips around the state when I was 18 or 19 years old and always having had a special feeling whenever I crested the Cardwell Hill. I was never able to explain it or perhaps even understand it until my wife and I were fortunate enough to be able to purchase a property in Jefferson County in 2016. It wasn’t until then when I finally understood that special feeling from so many decades ago. I was home.
What is your educational and work history?
I graduated from Rocky Mountain College in Billings with a degree in history. A close second for study was anthropology. That was where I first began to become fascinated in understanding how and why civil societies functioned the way they did. Following college, my focus for work revolved around the livestock industry, split between Australia and here in Montana. I shifted gears into the insurance industry where I attempted to help farmers and ranchers. Most recent work experience involves having helped run a trucking company and establish a publishing company.
Do you have prior experience serving on public bodies? (Ex: county planning board, city council, school board, etc.)
My closest experience is having established and run a nonprofit with my wife. We attempted to help teenage boys within the juvenile system with a work-preparedness program that was aimed at helping them develop personally and establish a plan for successful adulthood following high school. It was similar experience in the sense that we did not generate our own revenues. The big difference was that ours depended on voluntary contributions as opposed to a more guaranteed source of revenue through taxation.
The county and JLDC own much of the currently unused land on the South Campus. What should the county do with the land, and how should it pay for it?
As a rural county with strong roots in the agricultural community and considering the rising costs and issues that we are facing with our food production particularly at the producer level, I would be interested in seeing the feasibility study for the meat processing facility further explored and considered.
With Butte, Helena and Bozeman nearby, what should be Jefferson County's economic and social role with its more populous neighbors?
The animal control issue may serve as an example of where our county could work with neighboring counties. These areas all have existing animal control facilities and services. Although not a direct neighbor, when you include Dillon, all four directions are covered. If Jefferson County were to work with the existing provider out of Cardwell, that would serve as a centrally located option for our county between the other four areas. Logistical service areas could be established with the four different locations agreeing to assist each other as needed.
Opponents of zoning argue that it unfairly burdens landowners and stifles development. Proponents of zoning say it helps to make sure growth and development occur sustainably and in suitable areas. How should (or shouldn't) zoning be used to deliver the best results for the county?
It makes sense to always seek to strike a balance between where the county can afford to have growth occur based on existing infrastructure and without infringing on the property rights of its citizens. In breaking down our land use policies between the municipalities located within our county and the county itself the two should, for obvious reasons, be treated differently. Regardless, our county needs to continue to be a place where working families can remain and afford to live and support the quality of life that attracted residents to the county initially whether it was for agriculture or otherwise.
A Jefferson County Community Health Assessment in 2019 found that 53% of county stakeholders identified mental health care as a top issue. Nearly 70% cited anxiety/depression or substance abuse as top concerns—and that was pre-pandemic. How should the county address mental health care and substance abuse, and also address the factors that give rise to mental health and substance abuse issues?
To the county’s credit, it appears that it is already offering a substantial amount of support with various mental health resources and a local provider list. While the county’s expenses for public health increased over 40% in 2021, I’m not sure how much of that was spent on these various providers and services. In Whitehall alone, there are over a dozen churches to provide support to families and individuals who are struggling. If there is a trending breakdown on that front, it would be encouraging to see that change to help address leading factors.
What is the function of county government?
The county has legislative and administrative responsibilities mandated by the state legislature. Within the past decade, the legislatures have introduced over 1,000 new bills adding to those responsibilities. While not all of those became law, it’s important to understand just how much our state representatives affect how we are governed at the local level. It’s also important to note that as an extension of the state government, that functioning should always strive to honor the state constitution’s preamble to improve our "quality of living, equality of opportunity, and to secure the blessings of liberty."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.