Four candidates are running for two seats on the Clancy School Board of Trustees, and the top two vote-getters will be elected as trustees for three-year terms. Election day is May 3. The Monitor sent each candidate the same questionnaire, and their responses are reproduced below. Candidates were limited to 100 words per answer, but were not required to reach that limit. The Monitor sincerely appreciates all four candidates completing the questionnaire.
Gina Davis, 44
How long have you lived in Clancy? Where are you from originally?
Born and raised in Lodi, California. Moved from Auburn, California, to Jefferson City in 2015.
Do you have students in Clancy School? Or have you in the past?
We have a son who is a fifth-grader at Clancy School. Our high school daughters attend JHS (freshman and junior), both went to Clancy School.
Do you have prior experience serving on public bodies? (Ex: county planning board, city council, school board, etc.)
Nope.
What is motivating you to run for school board now?
To bring transparency and trust back to the school board. As a parent, I would like to have a voice in my child's education. I felt this was a good opportunity to serve a community that I care so much about.
What do you think Clancy School is doing right?
Clancy School has invested in excellent teachers and support staff. They offer a variety of extracurricular activities and provide nutritious homemade meals for the students. They push their students towards educational excellence by using a 94% and above grading system.
What would you like to see Clancy School change or improve on?
I would like to see them implement a more modernized communication platform to facilitate information sharing with parents. This could improve on transparency among administration, the school board and parents.
What do you see as the school's biggest challenge in coming years?
Budget and classroom size. More houses being built in and around the school will impact the classroom size and the need for more staff. With inflation impacting costs of everything, it will be a challenge to allocate funds where it is needed most. Doing this in a fiscally responsible way will be a challenge. Finding creative way to generate funds will be essential.
Why should voters elect you to the Clancy School Board?
If elected, I pledge to be the voice and support of families of our amazing Clancy Cougars. I believe in educational excellence and that kids come first. I will listen to the needs and wants of the families, teachers, support staff and administration. I will provide guidance to ensure the financial stability of our school. I believe that competitive wages and benefits are imperative to both retaining our staff and attracting the best new teachers and support staff.
Sarah Brown, 41
How long have you lived in Clancy? Where are your from originally?
I have lived in Clancy almost three years. I was raised in Schenectady, New York. I then completed my bachelor's and master's degrees in Colorado and Utah. After getting married, my husband and I lived in Pennsylvania for four years then West Virginia for five years to pursue my husband's professional training. Once finished, we chose to settle and raise our family here in Clancy.
Do you have students in Clancy School? Or have you in the past?
I have six children, four currently enrolled in Clancy School. Gwen sixth grade, Jane fourth grade, Peter third grade, Tess first grade. Ivy (4) and Bruce (1) will one day be Clancy Cougars!
Do you have prior experience serving on public bodies? (Ex: county planning board, city council, school board, etc.)
I have served on multiple boards and committees in local church organizations. While in West Virginia I was the president of the Relief Society organization for the church I attended. This is a charitable organization providing humanitarian aid and emotional support to women and families in the community.
What is motivating you to run for school board now?
When looking for places to settle, I was drawn to the Clancy community. Clancy School values and ideals align with mine. I feel it is my responsibility and privilege to serve the community and school to maintain those attributes which initially drew me here. I am deeply invested in the school and community.
What do you think Clancy School is doing right?
Primarily I have been impressed with the caliber of teachers and staff that have been hired at Clancy School. The school has also done an exceptional job managing funds. Since we’ve been here, a new parking lot has been added without additional expense to taxpayers and the school has been able to stay within budget despite increased diesel prices and inflation. Lastly, during an unprecedented health crisis, the faculty, staff and administration did an excellent job navigating the difficulties in keeping the school open to allow learning in a healthy and safe environment.
What would you like to see Clancy School change or improve on?
I would love to see greater unity between the Clancy School board and the parents, faculty and staff. I believe this can be achieved through frequent, honest communication and a lot of listening.
What do you see as the school's biggest challenge in coming years?
As Helena’s population grows, so will the population in Clancy and Jefferson City. As a school we need to be prepared to absorb that growth while maintaining the high standard already in place.
Why should voters elect you to the Clancy School board?
I will listen to all sides of an issue, to understand the nature of a situation in its entirety and how it will affect the community, school, families, and ultimately our children. I commit to making informed decisions concerning curriculum, budget and policy. My priority is providing excellent education to our children!
Tom Jandron, 44
How long have you lived in Clancy? Where are you from originally?
My wife and I moved to Clancy almost eight years ago from Bozeman.
Do you have students in Clancy School? Or have you in the past?
I have two kids that currently attend Clancy: Gage is in the sixth grade and Piper is in the first grade. My oldest son Knox also went to Clancy (third through eighth grades).
Do you have prior experience serving on public bodies? (Ex: county planning board, city council, school board, etc.)
This is my first time running for an elected position. I have served on the Forest Park Water Users board for several years. I was the treasurer for about five years, and I am currently serving as the president.
What is motivating you to run for school board now?
I have always thought that local governmental positions are really the most important in a constitutional representative democracy, and have the greatest opportunity for the electorate's voices to be heard. I have reached a point in life where I have the time to commit to this important position.
What do you think Clancy School is doing right?
There are many things our school is doing right. We have really great teachers and support staff. Clancy has a very good teacher-to-student ratio. Clancy is ranked in the top 10% for all Montana schools in overall testing, top 10% in math and top 20% in reading (2018–2019 results).
What would you like to see Clancy School change or improve on?
I would like to improve the overall communication between the board, administration and teachers. I would like to encourage more community involvement and input when implementing policies for the school. I would like to improve the school lunches program to provide the best quality nutrition for the children.
What do you see as the school's biggest challenge in coming years?
Growth. We have seen a big increase in the number of students at Clancy, and with several new subdivisions being developed, the numbers will continue to increase. Clancy School will quickly run out of classroom space. We need to create a plan now to ensure that we have the best learning environment for the students and maintain a low teacher-to-student ratio.
Why should voters elect you to the Clancy School board?
If elected, I promise to be a great steward of our wonderful school. I will be fiscally responsible to ensure a sound financial future. I will always listen to the parents' concerns in all matters when it comes to the education and well-being of their children. And I will ensure we have the best teachers and staff working to provide the highest standard of education for our children.
Aaron Oplinger, 39
How long have you lived in Clancy? Where are you from originally?
My family and I moved to Clancy in 2020 from Arizona, where we constantly missed the mountains of Idaho that my wife and I grew up in.
Do you have students in Clancy School? Or have you in the past?
Both my daughter, who is in sixth grade, as well as my son, who is in kindergarten, attend and love the staff and fellow students at Clancy School.
Do you have prior experience serving on public bodies? (Ex: county planning board, city council, school board, etc.)
I have long believed in serving my community, and will bring valuable experience to the school board having served as the community liaison for a previous school council, vice president in the United States Junior Chamber, founding director for a cancer charity, homeowners association board member and founding director of an employer’s community service organization.
What is motivating you to run for school board now?
I am particularly passionate about Clancy School since my and many of our friends’ children are so heavily involved here. We are a small community, and as such, school is that much more a part of their lives. It’s critical we commit to challenging our students to achieve their best in their ever-evolving educational needs, and that they are supported in the academic club and athletic opportunities that develop them into well-rounded members of society. This can’t be done without committing to developing the wonderful Clancy School staff, supporting them in their professional interests, and attracting the best teachers.
What do you think Clancy School is doing right?
There are many things Clancy School is already doing so well! From top to bottom, the passion and dedication the staff have for our kids is obvious and consistent. Teachers know and love each and every student, often giving so much of themselves both in the classroom and outside in the various club and athletic teams. The administrators work closely with current board members in looking for ways to continuously enhance the student opportunities. And maintaining small classroom sizes is so beneficial for both the student and staff experiences.
What would you like to see Clancy School change or improve on?
The needs of our school are rapidly evolving with the growth our community is experiencing and the unique requirements a larger student body creates. We need to maximize educational and athletic programs to better support and challenge every student. To do that, we must make adjustments to better support the professional development of the staff so that they are not only prepared, but remain committed to our school. While our community is not the same as our neighboring communities, neither are our schools, and there should be no reasons parents or teachers ever consider benefits of neighboring school over ours.
What do you see as the school's biggest challenge in coming years?
The growth I previously mentioned has already begun to create compounding challenges in effectively serving the Clancy School staff and students. This growth comes with logistical challenges in scaling the facilities to meet the increasing number of students. It also presents challenges in attracting, developing and retaining a staff that can effectively meet the evolving needs more students of varying needs require. As a community, we must commit to giving our children what is required to help them know what they are capable of, achieve their goals, and ultimately contribute to our society—they are our future!
Why should voters elect you to the Clancy School board?
I believe in fostering a school environment that drives our children to achieve their greatest potential. Our society is rapidly changing, creating challenges that require our school to have the right strategic leadership through financially sound decisions. In my career I frequently lead teams in overcoming complex challenges to create win-win resolutions through innovative strategies, and I’m excited to bring that experience forward in giving the staff the support they need to be successful, as well as the guidance and direction you as parents and community members ask me to represent on your behalf. Thank you for your vote!
