The detour on Whitetail Road is being removed and the road opened to motorists, with paving expected to begin this week, according to the Montana Department of Transportation.
As construction continues with gravel operations, motorists can expect to have a pilot car and flaggers to guide traffic with reduced speed limits, according to the MDT.
Vehicles more than 12-feet wide are restricted, according to the MDT.
Overall, the bulk of the Whitetail Road project in Boulder is still on target to be completed this fall, according to Brian Coates, project spokesperson with RBCI.
Weather-permitting, the paving portion will be completed this year, with the chip seal layer scheduled to go down in the spring or summer of 2021, said Coates, adding that areas that were not paved in the past will remain that way.
Weather has proven to be the biggest challenge to the project’s progress, which includes rebuilding two sections of Whitetail Road south of Boulder.
With rain and snow going into June, it made it difficult to remove the moisture sensitive soils — with those being one of the main reasons the project was undertaken in the first place, said Coates.
Crews had to also dig out a good many soft spots and replace that soil with a more solid road base, said Coates.
The project includes carving out a new turn lane from Little Boulder Road at Whitetail Road that is being realigned from a 45 to 90 degree angle, making it a safer approach, said Coates.
That newly aligned portion of roadway will also be paved, he said.
The goal of the project is to decrease maintenance, and that will be obtained by raising the roadbed and adding improved ditches and driving surface and installing new culverts for better drainage, according to the project report. The two culverts at Little Boulder Road will be replaced with one larger culvert, according to the project report.
Coates said construction will continue as long as the weather permits.
“If winter showed up, that would be an issue for construction,” he said, adding that motorists should begin seeing a significant improvement in the road base over the next few weeks.
Motorists along Whitetail Road are being detoured around the project using Hot Springs Road and MT 69.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.