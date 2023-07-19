What a difference a year makes.
Whitehall Public Transportation’s Boulder operation is now in full swing, with driver Tammy Murray – who started in January of 2023 – seeing a 60 percent increase in ridership, from around 100 every three months to around 160.
Such demand is exactly what transportation manager Teresa Oyama was hoping for when Murray took the job, filling a position left vacant for half a year.
Jefferson County Commissioners are appreciative of the operation’s recent success and recently awarded the service with an additional $15,000 to go toward labor, vehicle maintenance and fuel for the Boulder operation. This was money for fiscal year 2023 that had not yet been released.
At the May 23 county commission meeting – when Oyama asked for funds for fiscal year 2024 operations – Jefferson County Commissioner Bob Mullen said he was relieved to hear good news about the service, as Boulder operations struggled to pick up momentum since being established by the Montana Department of Transportation in 2020. Even after a second van was implemented to exclusively service the Boulder and North County areas in 2022, riders were few and far between.
“I think we were actually in a three-year period to prove ourselves, and we did not prove ourselves at all in the first two years because of COVID,” Mullen said. “But I think we are proving ourselves now in the third year.”
It is Oyama’s hope to establish a base in Boulder, consisting of a garage, a place for our drivers to be and do paperwork, and a place where riders can wait for their ride, especially in the winter months. But this will take more funding: as much as $400,000, Oyama says, requiring her to look for as many grant opportunities as she can find.
“Our current goal is to see if we could get an old garage or shop that someone would be willing to donate usage in exchange for a tax donation slip equal to normal rent rate,” she said. “We can then begin the arduous task of moving forward with plans for a more permanent solution.”
Whitehall Public Transportation’s Boulder service (serving Basin, Boulder, Jefferson City and Montana City) is available every Monday through Friday, taking paid passengers primarily to Helena and Butte. It is designed to help the transportation needs of the most vulnerable individuals living in the area.
“We are dedicated to disabled and over 65 people and to make sure they get where they need to be…on time,” Oyama said. “Our prices are minimal and we don’t charge for a companion if the passenger has a caregiver.”
Those interested in utilizing the service are encouraged to call at least 24 hours in advance, and if it’s a medical appointment, potential clients with Medicaid coverage are encouraged to contact Medicaid to get their ride pre-approved. To schedule a ride, call (877) 287-3156, or reach Tammy Murray at (406) 490-3233.
