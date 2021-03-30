The Town of Whitehall received $20,000 as part of the Montana Main Street Program to develop a preliminary architectural report for the Star Theatre.
Whitehall was one of eight communities in Montana to receive funding through the Department of Commerce’s program, which seeks to revitalize and strengthen downtown cores.
This year, the state is providing $120,000 and the other recipients are Butte-Silver Bow, Great Falls, Hamilton, Havre, Helena and Lewis and Clark County.
The Montana Main Street Program helps member communities strengthen and preserve their historic downtown commercial districts by focusing on economic development, urban revitalization, and historic preservation through long-range planning, organization, design, and promotion.
Funds can be used for planning or brick-and-mortar projects that support downtown revitalization efforts and require a $1 match from the local community for every $5 received.
