The Whitehall Garden Club is sponsoring a floral design workshop on Friday, Aug. 25 at 4 p.m. at Volunteer Hall during the Jefferson County Fair. The workshop is open to both children and adults. According to Garden Club representative Mary Carey, the workshop is a way to encourage children of the community to participate and bring an adult. The purpose of the workshop is to educate the public on flower arranging and promote the joy and beauty of flowers. Those interested are encouraged to bring colored containers. Flowers will be provided.
Whitehall Garden Club to host floral design workshop
- Mary Carey
