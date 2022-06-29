The 4th of July isn't quite what it used to be in Boulder: Gone is the holiday fair that once jammed Veterans Park, a casualty of a shortage of volunteers. But the Independence Day weekend, the gateway to summer in Jefferson County, will still be bustling with activities old and new.
The Wyldman Rodeo, hosted by the Jefferson County Rodeo Association, opens Saturday, July 2, at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. Bronc, sheep, and steer riding kick off that evening at 5 p.m. The next morning, 3D breakaway roping and barrel racing start at 10 a.m.
On the 4th, the traditional community parade will make its way down Main Street starting at noon. The event is open to all: Floats, cars, horses, and walkers are welcome. Those interested can start lining up in Veteran Park at 11:30 a.m.
Boulder Bull Mountain Fire Department and Dave's 32-oz Bar and Grill will host the first annual Pig Roast and Corn Hole Tournament. Sign-ups will be at Dave’s 32-oz directly after the parade; the tournament starts at the Fairgrounds at 1 p.m. Proceeds will help support the 2023 fireworks show.
This year's fireworks start at dusk, probably around 11 p.m. The Boulder Kiwanis are sponsoring the event, along with the Boulder Bull Mountain Fire Department and Dave’s 32-oz Bar and Grill.
Gary Craft, a member of the Kiwanis, said that “the Kiwanis are a group for kids. We want to provide fun entertainment, which is why we do the fireworks.”
The Kiwanis will sell fireworks at their stand in the parking lot next to the Boulder Community Pool through Monday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.