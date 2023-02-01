The Western Legacy Center, located at 1 Whitetail Road, Whitehall, will hold an Author Signing Night on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The event will feature 11 authors, including Kristine Erinn (a WLC employee), Henrietta Goodman, Janet Hill, Ray Marxer, Ellie West, Elise Atchison and Marc Beaudin. Drinks, snacks, and sweets will be served to all. The Western Legacy Center shop will be open. Those in attendance are invited to check out the many items on display.
For more information, follow the WLC Facebook page or contact KHepplerMTWLC@gmail.com.
