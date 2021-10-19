Jefferson County's planned Western Legacy Center could be open as soon as Memorial Day in spring 2022, and a multi-million-dollar fundraising drive is underway to try to make it happen.
On Oct. 14, at what Jefferson County Commission Chairman Leonard Wortman deemed a "groundbreaking and fundraising kickoff," Wortman said that communications firm Loma Media would oversee a $1.8 million fundraising campaign for the nonprofit Western Legacy Center, which will combine a visitor center with a retail space specifically for products made locally and around Montana. Another $2 million would come in the form of a grant "that I feel very comfortable about" getting, he said, for a total of $3.8 million. According to the company's website, Loma Media's clients include Google, the Department of Homeland Security, the Environmental Protection Agency, Direct TV, AAA, the Department of the Treasury and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, commonly known as DARPA.
But while leaders from Jefferson County, the Jefferson Local Development Corporation, the city of Whitehall, and the Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame—which will be featured in the center—kicked-off fundraising on Oct. 14, they didn't actually have to break ground: The event was held in the Roberts Building, on Whitetail Road and on the northwest corner of Whitehall's interchange with Interstate 90, and the building is slated to transform over time into the Western Legacy Center.
"We have the ideal site for this, I think, right here on the interstate," Wortman told a crowd gathered in a currently vacant portion of the building. The building, formerly a U.S. Forest Service building, is currently privately owned, he said. The JLDC is leasing the building and plans to purchase it using grant funds, he said.
Half of the approximately 10,000-square-foot facility is vacant and is where the Western Legacy Center will begin to set-up shop this spring, according to Western Legacy Center Executive Director Jay Linderman, who is also vice president of the hall of fame's board of directors, on which Wortman also serves. He said the space would be reconfigured to house a 2,500-square-foot initial display and a 400-square-foot theater. Beyond that, he said, the center would eventually expand to the other half of the building, which currently houses offices for the Jefferson County Weed District, U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resource Conservation Service and the USDA Farm Service Agency.
Wortman said that he and JLDC Project Manager Tom Harrington traveled to museums around the West and noticed that most of the institutions' displays were static, and "we want to kind of avoid that and have as many interactive displays as we can."
A news release Harrington wrote for the event stated that the center would include gold panning and mining simulations, animated displays of Native history and Montana's role in Europeans' development of the West, 3D visualizations of rodeo events, hologram exhibits, and "futuristic displays showcasing Montana's exciting role in the innovation age."
Wortman said that "Montana and cowboys are huge" across the U.S., and Pam Polachi, the owner of Settings by All Things Montana in Whitehall who was tapped to run the center's retail operation, said that tourists are "obsessed" with Montana and the West. The speakers noted that the center would be located immediately off an interstate exit along a primary route between Yellowstone and Glacier national parks.
Linderman said that the hall of fame's partnership with the center was a "no brainer." He said he wanted local businesses to "be part of this, we need your help," adding that he hoped the center would not only entice people off of the interstate, but also funnel them into downtown Whitehall after they visited the center.
"Tourism is definitely becoming more and more important in the state," Nick Hensleigh, the board president of the JLDC, said, describing the center as "a prime example of what [the JLCD] can do."
"We truly believe at JLDC that our timing couldn't be better as we come out of the pandemic," he said, noting a surge in outdoor tourism across Montana and the West.
Polachi said she remembered telling her father about 15 years ago that "Montana can't stay quiet forever, it's just too magnificent," and that with increased tourism and new residents, "yes, we're getting an influx of people, but we can play off that."
Mary Hensleigh, the mayor of Whitehall who is married to Nick Hensleigh, said that "it will be very nice to see this building fully occupied again," and she credited Wortman's efforts in bringing the center closer to reality. "It wasn't an easy road and he persisted."
Deb Greenough, a former world-champion bareback rider and current hall of fame board member who lives in Billings, called the center a "fantastic idea."
"This is nothing but fun, people are going to love this."
