The dream isn't over, but for Leonard Wortman to see the Western Legacy Center come to life, he'll have to do it without the support of the Jefferson Local Development Council.
It was Wortman's hope that the JLDC would vote to purchase the Roberts Building on the outskirts of Whitehall by the I-90 exit/entrance; however, they voted against such a transaction at their June board meeting, delivering the WLC yet another blow.
“I’m pretty disappointed in the JLDC,” Wortman said. “I think their focus is wrong."
According to JLDC Executive Director Eric Seidensticker, the board of directors decided not to buy the Roberts Building, as they have their eyes set on the Sunlight Business Park, which is essentially a collaboration between Jefferson County, the JLDC and Barrick's Golden Sunlight Mine.
"It's an industrial park that currently houses commercial warehouse buildings, and we are in the process of trying to build a new warehouse," he said. "Running parallel to that, we are in the process of starting planning to improve the infrastructure. There is an existing tax increment financing district – an important economic development tool used to build infrastructure and attract businesses – at the park."
Seidensticker added that "the door is still open to help the Western Legacy Center with grants and/or other capacity building efforts."
Why the Roberts Building?
For more than five years now, Wortman said his goal has always stayed the same, and that’s "to get people off the interstate highway and get them into town. And, on top of that, there’s a retail component involved exclusively for Montana products.” He's continued to persevere since former JLDC project manager Tom Harrington wrote up the initial business plan.
"There isn't a project you do that you don't have challenges you have to work around," said Harrington. "It just comes with the territory, and you just have to keep coming up with different strategies."
Harrington said there are three or four different avenues he and Wortman are looking into, including potential rural development loans, business industry loans and applying for funding from foundations.
Despite the JLDC's decision, Wortman remains persistent to make the Roberts Building a reality for the WLC, as he believes its the perfect venue for such a purpose, largely because of its location.
“The traffic off Interstate 90 is about twice what it is off I-15,” Wortman said. “The Roberts property is right on the interchange. It’s a very valuable piece of property.”
The size of the Roberts Building also makes it enticing, Wortman said. At 9,000 square feet, it's large enough to host a visitor center, retail shop and the Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame (of which Wortman is an inductee).
Partnering with the Montana Pro Rodeo, Wortman added, is about more than commemorating cowboys, as it also celebrates the future of Montana's youth.
"Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame does scholarships for high school students," he said.
At this point, it's hard for Wortman to imagine the center located anywhere else, but other options were nonetheless extended, as Whitehall Mayor Mary Janacaro-Hensleigh threw a suggestion his way at the June 14 county commission meeting, recommending the current Town Hall's ambulance bays, according to the Whitehall Ledger.
"I would really like to see the Western Legacy Center come to Whitehall," she told the Monitor. "I think it's a nice draw to bring people here, and the more we have to offer the better it is for all our business owners."
Wortman, however, doesn't like the idea of having it in town, as it "defeats the purpose," as it won't draw people directly off the highway.
So now what?
"Well, we're not giving up," he said. "We'll be looking for grants and keeping our eyes on the Roberts Building. It's just one of those things...we've got to keep moving forward. It's too good an idea."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.