A proposal to rezone 418 acres of land between state Route 518 and Highway 282, directly west of The Kleffner event center, at the very north end of Jefferson County cleared a preliminary hurdle April 21 when the Planning Board voted to recommend that the County Commission conditionally approve the proposal. The board's recommendation of conditional approval, which followed a staff report recommendation, was contingent upon the applicant, a local developer, providing a build-out analysis and further examination of the impacts and feasibility of possible future development on the land.
The proposal requests to rezone the land from a mixture of residential R-2 and basic resource zoning to residential/commercial mixed use, which would allow a variety of lot sizes from approximately 2 acres to 20 acres each. Basic resource zoning allows lots of 160 acres or larger; R-2 zoning allows 2–5-acre lots. The application for the proposal, submitted by north-county resident Mark Runkle through his Mountain View Meadows LLC, stated that the land is currently used for "agricultural grazing," and that the proposed use is "development of single-family residential housing and potential, supportive commercial uses." Runkle developed the nearby Mountain View Meadows subdivision on the east edge of Helena between downtown Helena and East Helena.
The County Commission will consider the proposal, and the Planning Board's recommendation, at a public hearing at 6 p.m. on May 3 at the Montana City Fire Hall. The Planning Board recommended that commissioners approve the proposed zoning change if the applicant met certain conditions. The proposed zoning change, if approved, would not automatically subdivide the land or give the developer the green light to build—each of which would require subsequent public processes at the county and state levels.
The Planning Board recommended seven conditions for approval:
- A build-out analysis, including the number of lots and usages proposed for the property, to determine if the proposal would "facilitate the adequate provision of transportation, water, sewerage, schools, parks and other public requirements."
- Evidence based on state standards to determine if the proposal would facilitate those provisions.
- A traffic impact analysis based on the build-out analysis.
- Determination of impact to "applicable county schools."
- Sanitation analysis, particularly for providing septic or central sewer services.
- Analysis of impacts to nearby Prickly Pear Creek.
- Analysis of soil and water contamination from the former Asarco smelter, a federal Superfund cleanup site directly north of the property.
The conditions regarding septic/sewer sanitation, Prickly Pear Creek and possible contamination were added by the board on top of four conditions recommended in the staff report.
At Thursday's public hearing at the fire hall, County Planner LaDana Hintz said while presenting the staff report that the application, prepared by Greg Wirth of Stahly Engineering, didn't include enough information for full analysis of whether the proposal met county requirements to change zoning, but that "we did the best we could with what we were working with." The lack of information, she said, led to the recommendation of conditional approval based on the applicant providing more information.
"We’re trying to get enough information to say we can go ahead with your zone change," she said. "If you can get us that stuff … then we can make a decision on your zone change, and then you can move forward to your subdivision."
Hintz said the staff report assumed a minimum lot size of 1.5 acres, 20% of the property (83.6 acres) reserved for roads and rights of way, and 16 acres devoted to parkland, leaving 318.4 acres available for housing. That "very simple build-out analysis," the report stated, "would translate into roughly 212 single-family lots."
A development of 212 dwellings could generate up to 1,696 vehicle trips daily, she said, but "we can’t really go to [the Montana Department of Transportation] and ask for comments because we really don’t have a plan of what would be there in the future, other than we’re rezoning it."
Runkle, the applicant, told the board and members of the public in the fire hall that he understood the development process entailed "aggressive oversight," but that he had believed presentation of specific development concepts would "be part of later processes," like the subdivision process. He presented maps to the board and the public showing a concept for a residential subdivision on the land with 60 lots ranging in size from 2.75 acres to 17.1 acres, plus more than 100 acres of open space—a development style he deemed "Montana lifestyle."
Wirth said Runkle was requesting residential/commercial mixed use zoning "to simply allow variable lot sizes," rather than being locked into a narrower range, such as 5–10-acre lots in residential R-3 zoning or 2–5-acre lots in R-2. He stressed that Runkle did not plan to develop the land to the 212-lot total identified in the staff report, or to develop commercial lots. During the applicant presentation, which came before the board imposed additional conditions beyond those in the staff report, Wirth said that "we agreed with all the conditions with the understanding that all the conditions will be satisfied."
"The [60-lot] layout conforms with the existing terrain. Two-hundred-and-twelve lots, it just doesn’t support that kind of intense use," Wirth said. "The lots will conform with the existing topography."
The preliminary development concept map Runkle presented showed 60 total lots on 525.4 acres across two counties, with 48 lots on the 418 acres in Jefferson County and another 12 lots on 107.4 acres in Lewis & Clark County.
Primary and secondary access in the subdivision concept were both on Highway 282 on the northwest corner of the property. One entrance was on the 418-acre parcel in Jefferson County, which directly borders the Jefferson-Lewis & Clark county line to the north. The secondary entrance was on the 107.4-acre parcel in Lewis & Clark County that directly abuts the county line the parcel in Jefferson County to the south.
"There would be coordinated subdivisions within the two counties, the two jurisdictions," Wirth said, noting that a zoning change and subdivision on the 107.4-acre parcel would go through Lewis & Clark County.
During the public hearing, Marlene Perrin, a resident of the nearby Big Sky Acres subdivision across Highway 282 from Runkle's land, identified herself as a Montana native and asked Runkle what he meant by "Montana lifestyle development." He explained that it meant large lots with varied terrain and open space, and that "my wife is our director of design, and she coined that phrase the day before yesterday."
Another Big Sky Acres resident, Mike Doughty, said that "we’re pretty much all well users … and we’re all concerned about our existing situations on our wells. An additional 60 properties sucking water out from beneath us is something that concerns us."
He concluded: "I think it’s a valid concern. We were here first."
Lynne Hall, a longtime area resident who owns property at the far south end of South Smelter Road that directly borders the land in this proposal, had an even more historical claim: "My water rights go back to 1916. You mess with that, we’re going to have a little bit of trouble."
Hall called Holmes Gulch, which runs through the property, and other drainages on the land, "a very special site" for wildlife migration and habitat, and for Native American artifacts. She presented a piece of chert she collected from the area, explaining that experts identified it as a Native American tool dating back 500 years.
Hall also raised concerns about the property, which is to her south, that stemmed from different land directly to her north: the site of the former Asarco smelter near East Helena. Lead contamination from the smelter led to the site's designation as a federal Superfund cleanup site involving the removal and replacement of topsoil in nearby East Helena.
"That property … is contaminated from the plant. They come often and check my water for contaminants. All of this is contaminated from Asarco, from the smelter," she said. "Why would you want to be there? I’m kind of stuck where I am, but you have to get that cleaned up. You can’t be selling bad property with all the contaminants in there."
Mike Korn, a Montana City resident who lives about 3.5 miles south of the land, seconded Hall's comments and also questioned the feasibility of water supply and septic or sewer services on the property.
"Again, water. There’s nothing in this proposal that says where the water comes from, how they’re going to get it," he said, also arguing that collapses of older septic tanks in the Montana City area should spur the Planning Board to favor other options, like a central sewer system. Korn, a former state game warden and area supervisor for the state Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks, who also helped originally craft the county's north-end zoning, criticized what he viewed as a lack of information in the proposal, calling it "premature."
"This preliminary approval is putting the cart way before the horse, because there’s no other information other than concept," he said. "There’s really nothing here tangible. We’re trying to describe a spiral staircase without using our hands."
Nearby resident David Jeseritz expressed similar sentiment, saying that he and his wife were "against it at this stage because of the lack of information, primarily," and that, although denser, leaving the R-2 portion of the property (about 42 acres) as R-2 would leave it in conformity with surrounding land across the highway.
"It just looked like it was a little too fast and slick of a movement to get the zoning change under the radar," he said.
Other residents, particularly those in Big Sky Acres, expressed concern about traffic impacts on Highway 282. One resident, Melinda Longsworth, said that although 282 is a state road, she believed it was a secondary road whose maintenance fell to the counties and East Helena—meaning that the state may not expand the road in response to increased traffic.
The Planning Board was receptive of the public's concerns.
"Now, after listening to the public, there’s three or four things I don’t think we addressed," Planning Board Member Mike Ferriter said. "That maybe does make our report a bit premature."
Ferriter, arguing that the board "put the onus on the developer" to provide further information, suggested additional conditions of analyses of sanitation, Prickly Pear Creek and possible contamination as part of the board's recommendation of conditional approval, which passed unanimously with votes from Ferriter, Gerry Keogh, Christina Binkowski and Rhandi Rachlis. Board Member Eric Barbee was absent.
