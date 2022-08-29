The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest Service began making arrangements to replace the Park Lake dam, a nearly 200-year old embankment built on a 40-acre lake up Lump Gulch, after discovering increased water seepage and erosion in the dam foundation during the site’s annual safety and functionality inspection, according to a Forest Service press release on Aug. 23.

