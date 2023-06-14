640281cb88da7.image.jpg

As summer weather begins to make an appearance, you may be dusting off outdoor gear and readying campers and cabins for summer outings. Unfortunately, you may also be increasing your risk of exposure to hantavirus. Hantavirus is commonly found in Montana rodents, especially deer mice, and can cause a severe respiratory illness called Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS). While HPS is relatively rare, Montana has reported 46 cases since recognition of the disease in 1993. These cases include a Jefferson County resident who recovered after hospitalization. However, eleven of Montana’s 46 cases resulted in death and almost all required hospitalization. When adjusting for population, Montana ranks second in the US with a higher number of cases than every other state except for New Mexico.

