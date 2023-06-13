As summer weather begins to make an appearance, you may be dusting off outdoor gear and readying campers and cabins for summer outings. Unfortunately, you may also be increasing your risk of exposure to hantavirus. Hantavirus is commonly found in Montana rodents, especially deer mice, and can cause a severe respiratory illness called Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS). While HPS is relatively rare, Montana has reported 46 cases since recognition of the disease in 1993. These cases include a Jefferson County resident who recovered after hospitalization. However, eleven of Montana’s 46 cases resulted in death and almost all required hospitalization. When adjusting for population,
Montana ranks second in the US with a higher number of cases than every other state except for New Mexico.
Studies have shown that deer mice are the most common, but not the only rodent host of the virus, and are well dispersed throughout Montana. People can become infected with hantavirus when saliva, urine, or droppings from an infected rodent are stirred up and inhaled. It is important to avoid activities that raise dust, such as sweeping or vacuuming, if there are signs of rodents in the area. The key to reducing risk of HPS is to avoid exposures to rodents, their droppings, nests and any activities that could lead to inhalation of the virus.
Early symptoms of hantavirus include fatigue, fever and muscle aches with progression to coughing and extreme shortness of breath. Hantavirus infection can cause severe illness and progress rapidly, as evidenced by Montana’s 25% fatality rate and the US fatality rate of 38%. Early recognition and supportive medical care are essential to survival and, if diagnosed early, can help victims through the period of severe respiratory distress. Anyone with an exposure to rodent waste may have been exposed to hantavirus and should watch for symptoms of concern. Anyone experiencing symptoms such as fever, muscle aches and shortness of breath after a potential rodent exposure, should contact a medical provider immediately.
The best protection against hantavirus is to control rodent populations in the places where people live and work by taking these precautions:
• SEAL UP: Prevent mouse entry into homes and sheds by sealing up holes and gaps in walls.
• TRAP UP: Use snap traps to eliminate any mice indoors. Glue and live traps are not recommended and can increase the risk of exposure. Individuals can also reduce rodent populations near dwellings by keeping shrubbery near the home well-trimmed and moving woodpiles at least 100 feet from the dwelling and raising them at least one foot off the ground.
• CLEAN UP: Carefully clean up areas where mouse droppings are found.
• Avoid sweeping or vacuuming areas with rodent droppings and urine, as the action can stir up dust and aerosolize the droppings.
• If cleaning an area such as a cabin, camper or outbuilding, open windows and doors and air-out the space for 30 minutes prior to cleaning.
• Wear rubber or plastic gloves.
• Thoroughly spray or soak the area with a disinfectant or a mixture of bleach and water to reduce dust. Let soak for 5 minutes.
• Wipe up the droppings with a sponge or paper towel, then clean the entire area with disinfectant or bleach solution.
• When cleanup is complete, dispose of sponges and paper towels used to clean, remove and discard gloves and wash hands thoroughly with soap and warm water.
• If signs of large infestations are noted, health authorities recommend contacting a professional cleaning service for advice or services prior to initiating clean-up activities. Appropriate masks, protective clothing and professional equipment may be needed for safe clean-up.
For more information on hantavirus and prevention of disease, visit the DPHHS website at:
With above average moisture, ticks will be plentiful this summer, increasingthe risks of tick-borne illnesses. Tick-related illnesses commonly reported in Montana include Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, averaging eight cases reported annually, tularemia, five cases reported on average, and Colorado Tick Fever (CTF), with about four cases annually.
At this time, Montana-acquired Lyme disease is unlikely. However, about a dozen cases of travel-related Lyme are reported to the state health department annually.
Fortunately, most ticks do not carry diseases and most tick bites do not cause serious health problems, but it is important to remove a tick as soon as you find it. Checking yourself and family members after being outdoors, especially in grassy areas, is important to prevent attachment and any risk of illness. Usually, removing the tick, washing the site of the bite and watching for signs of illness are all that is needed. If removing a tick, ensure that the entire tick, including its head, is completely removed. Dispose of a live tick by flushing it down the toilet or by discarding it in the trash after placing it in a sealed bag/container and wrapping it tightly in tape. If you have any signs of illness after removing a tick, such as fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, and muscle
aches, consult your medical provider.
To avoid ticks, stick to trails when possible and out of tall grasses. Using repellant or wearing insect-repellent treated clothing, long pants and long-sleeved shirts can reduce your chances of
picking up a tick. More information on reducing tick populations and protecting yourself and
your pets can be found on the state health website at:
Jim Murphy is the Jefferson County health officer.
