Major Noah Genger received a warm welcome home Oct. 24 in the midst of a cold and blustery snowstorm. Genger was one of 240 soldiers of the Montana Army National Guard 1-189th General Support Aviation Battalion who arrived home after a year-long deployment to the Middle East. Also arriving home from Jefferson County were Sgt. Tre Alan McMillan, CW3 Jennifer Hoover, CPT Latrice Vossler, SFC Daniel Johnson, SSG Kayla Koppes, CW3 Chad Murphy, Sgt. Patrick Joyce, SSG Thomas Jandron, 1st Sgt. Barry Spady, 1st. Lt. Chelsea Lloyd, SSG Stewart Fladager, 1st Sgt. Kelly Horne, SSG Uriah Yager, LtC Paul Fowler and CPT Kelsey Wandke. Pictured from left to right: Claire, James, Jake, Noah, Jenny and Cece Genger in Montana City. (Photo by Jill Amsk)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.