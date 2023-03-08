Jefferson County Game Warden Bill Dawson is seeking information from the public on two animal carcasses dumped in the McCarty Creek area – east of Boulder – over the last few months.
The first of the carcasses, a deer, was found at the end of December, followed by portions of an elk carcass in early late February.
“Dumping carcasses is unlawful,” Dawson said, adding that Fish, Wildlife and Parks prefers that carcasses be placed in a landfill.
Disposing of carcasses risks the potential of exposing area animals to diseases, such as chronic wasting disease.
Dawson said chronic wasting disease isn’t present in the area, but transporting an infected carcass and dumping it could expose local animals.
Once in the area, chronic wasting disease can infect the brain and spinal columns of animals for up to two years.
“If the public has any information specific to those instances they can contact me,” Dawon said. Dawson can be contacted at (406) 439-4017.
Those with information for these incidents can also call TipMont – like crimestoppers for wildlife violations – at 1(800) TIP-MONT or 1(800) 847-6668.
Those with information that leads to the discovery of a violation may be eligible for a $1,000 cash reward.
Callers have the option to remain anonymous but it’s more useful for game wardens if they can call back for more information. Dawson said game wardens rely on the public to receive information about violations.
