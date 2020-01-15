Animal Shelter & Care Committee, the all-volunteer group that’s working to establish an animal shelter for Jefferson County, is looking for Boulder-area and North County residents to join its foster care program.
Established due to the “overwhelming” number of reported lost, stray or abandoned pets, the program seeks people willing to house and care for animals until their owners can be found.
AS&CC volunteer and Boulder resident Cheryl Haasakker typically houses many found pets but “won’t take more than I can handle,” she said at a Jan. 9 meeting of the group.
Haasakker said pet owners are often found within a couple hours after photos of the missing pets are posted on the group’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HelpSpayandNeuter/.
For more information or to sign up to be a pet foster parent, email asccshelter@gmail.com or call 406-225-4334.
