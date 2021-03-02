Those wanting to learn more about the history of Jefferson County can do so from the comfort of their own homes.
The Jefferson County Museum now has much of its collection available online, and this database can be accessed by visiting jcmuseum.pastperfectonline.com or from the website at jeffersoncountymuseum.com.
The file management system includes a photo of most items, along with a description of the artifact and its historical significance. It also includes a random images tab which allows patrons to browse the collection.
At the top right of each online item, patrons can email the record to others and/or feedback can be sent to the museum about the item.
This catalog is a work in progress. All of the museum’s books are online. Most of the artifacts and documents are available, although the museum plans to go back and add more complete information to many of the entries. The museum has just begun researching photographs and putting them into the database, and will be adding more items to this system every month. At this writing there are 2,030 items to view.
Patrons who find an entry that they have knowledge about, and that information is not in the record, please note the catalog number and contact the museum at jcmuseum.mt@gmail.com or call at 406-334-5106 or visit the facility on Fridays from 1-5 p.m. or Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The museum is located at 5 N. Main Street, Clancy, in the Old Red School House.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.