Jefferson High School was locked-down on Wednesday after students reported threats they saw on social media. The full lockdown was lifted around lunchtime after law enforcement determined there was no threat inside the school, and students and staff completed the day under a partial lockdown.
Superintendent Tim Norbeck said in a phone call Wednesday afternoon that administrators were made aware of a "viable threat, went into lockdown, worked with Jefferson County [Sheriff's Office] and determined it wasn't viable."
Jefferson County Sheriff Craig Doolittle and Undersheriff Mike Johnson were not available for comment on Wednesday afternoon.
Norbeck said that students informed school staff of the threat in the morning and the school went into lockdown, with students instructed to shelter in place, around 9:30 a.m.
"I appreciate the courage of the students to come forward with something that wasn't right," Norbeck said, adding that the threat specifically mentioned Jefferson High School but was similar to other threats that he said are "going around the country."
The full lockdown was lifted around lunchtime, he said, and the school remained in a partial lockdown with a "closed campus" for the rest of the day, meaning that students were restricted from leaving the campus, according to Norbeck and a Facebook post from JHS. Parents were allowed to meet students in person to take them home, he said.
"Staff and students were good ... [we were] trying get out as much information as we could while we were busy," he said. "They're doing OK. We met with the staff after, and we sent out an email to all staff and students and parents."
Joe Michaud, the high school counselor, will be available all day Thursday to meet with students, Norbeck said.
The school's Facebook post said that law-enforcement officers remained at the school through the day Wednesday and that the Sheriff's Office was investigating the threat.
Norbeck said that the incident showed what worked, and what didn't, with school procedures and training for handling threats. Modular classrooms, he said, were not as secure as those in the main building.
"That's why you train, you do all this stuff, and then when something happens you see how well you do with it," he said. "Some of our communications things we need to work on—notifications within the building."
This is a developing story and will be updated.
