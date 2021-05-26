Join Vaia Erret, author of The Monitor’s “Trails” column and a local volunteer and hiking enthusiast, for “Hiking Jefferson County” this Friday, May 28, at 8 p.m. in the Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park's campground amphitheater.
This trail talk, the first in the Park's Summer Speaker Series, will take attendees into the hideaways of the Elkhorn Mountains, the granite knuckles of the Boulder Mountains, the southern sagebrush hills, two state parks (Lewis & Clark Caverns and Elkhorn), and the overlooked routes and trailheads in-between.
