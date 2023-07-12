What’s new at Dave’s 32 oz Bar & Grill? Usually when this question is asked patrons can find something. This month it’s $7,000 sliding doors, a new air conditioner, new urinals, and more.
For owner Dave Schell, such improvements are just business as usual. Since buying the bar in November of 2021, Schell has spent approximately $150,000 on his Main Street business, which he recently announced he’s interested in selling. At this time he has two interested buyers.
“People aren’t very happy with me about selling, but I can tell you my wife and I are not going to let it just go to anybody, just like previous owner Tim Yanzick,” Schell said. “He met with us and knew we’d keep it in the community and make upgrades. That’s what I’m hoping for here. I want people who see the potential and want to build it up even better.”
Schell said it was always his intention to flip the bar after buying it, although he admits he’s well over what he thought he’d spend on the property.
“I thought I’d be putting about $100,000 into it,” he said. “I just like to keep improving things...that’s the problem.”
It’s easy for costs to add up, Schell said. The urinals alone were $1,000 apiece, but the automatic flushers make a big difference, he said.
Urinals are just one example of a long list of enhancements Schell and his staff have made. This list includes repainting the exterior concrete, erecting two bright new signs in front, repaving the parking lot and resurrecting the beer gardens.
Hard work pays off, as Schell said he’s optimistic he’ll make up what he put into the bar, and then some.
“I’m definitely not going to sell it to break even,” he said. “It’s been a lot of work for both myself and my wife.”
In the meantime, Schell said he’ll continue to find ways to make Dave’s even better, be it with upkeep or by offering entertainment. On July 21, Dave’s will host local rock band Depot Hill, and he’s also inviting more ranchers to come out and brand his sliding doors. He’d like to add more local brands to the mix. Any and all are welcome to do so starting at 7 p.m. The music will follow.
