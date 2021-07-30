UPDATE, 7:30 p.m. July 30:
According to Doug Dodge, Jefferson County's fire warden and disaster and emergency services coordinator, the fire is burning "in extremely rugged and dangerous ground," and primary attack was being performed by aircraft.
Air tankers were flying over Boulder on Friday evening.
Dodge said that a federal type-three indecent commander would be overseeing firefighting operations. The fire is within the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest. A type-three incident is in the middle of the federal government's five-level classification system for incident response; type-one incidents are the most severe.
Little Boulder Road is currently closed, he said, but no evacuations were in place as of Friday evening.
A Facebook post from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office on Friday evening said that the fire was about 5–10 acres in size and growing, and that some seasonal cabins in the area were being assessed for structure protection. The post clarified that Little Boulder Road is closed at the national forest boundary and that further closures were expected to the west and south of the fire, including in the upper reaches of Galena Gulch. Aircraft and firefighting personnel may use the county's fairground south of Boulder, the post said.
UPDATE, 4:50 p.m. July 30:
Bull Mountain Rural Volunteer Fire Department Chief Cory Kirsch, who is also a Jefferson County commissioner, said in a phone call Friday afternoon that local volunteer crews from Boulder, Basin and Jefferson City responded around 2:01 p.m. to the fire, which he said was about 1 mile off of Little Boulder Road to the north, between that road and North Fork Road.
He said that crews found a 3–5-acre fire with "torching and spotting."
As of Friday afternoon, he said, the U.S. Forest Service had taken over firefighting efforts with assistance from a Montana Department of Natural Resources helicopter, and local crews had been released.
Original story, 4:08 p.m. July 30:
A wildfire is burning about 5 miles southwest of Boulder along the Little Boulder River, near Elder Creek.
The Elder Creek Campground on Little Boulder Road was closed for firefighting activity on Friday afternoon, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office stated in a Facebook post at 3:14 p.m. The post said that there was a fire in the area.
"Information is limited while crews are assessing the situation," the post stated. "Please stay away from the area and yield to emergency crews."
A smoke plume was visible from town on Friday afternoon.
An interactive map maintained by the DNRC that shows active and past wildfires showed a fire near Gatlin Gulch discovered today.
Information about the size and cause of the fire was not immediately available on Friday afternoon.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
