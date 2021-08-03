UPDATE, 5:30 p.m. Aug. 3:
Montana City Volunteer Fire Department Chief Lyn Stimpson said at 5:20 p.m. that his department had been released from the scene after local crews had prevented further fire spread. Other local crews were mopping up, he said.
Original story, 2:45 p.m. Aug. 3:
Wildfire reported near Montana Tunnels Mine
Firefighters responded midday Tuesday to a wildfire reported near the Montana Tunnels Mine.
Radio traffic around 12:55 p.m. indicated that a wildfire was spreading uphill from a road in the area, burning through grass and toward timber. An interactive map maintained by the state Department of Natural Resources and Conservation showed the fire, named the Clancy Creek Fire, located along the Montana Tunnels Access Road, on the west flank of Alta Mountain, about 1.4 miles north of Wickes and 2 miles southwest of Jefferson City.
Ground crews and a helicopter were responding to the fire, according to radio traffic.
Records from the Helena Interagency Dispatch Center indicated that the fire was about 1 acre.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
