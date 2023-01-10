On Saturday, Jan. 7, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office gathered at the courthouse for a special ceremony, where new sheriff Tom Grimsrud invited deputies and their families to celebrate new officers.
Newly sworn in undersheriff James Everett was among the officers recognized on Saturday. Everett is in his fifth year as a member of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Previously he served as a police officer in Cut Bank. Everett said he looks forward to melding the sheriff’s responsibilities into the office’s mission objectives, which he said is ultimately to keep the community safe.
“I am a huge proponent of community policing,” Everett said. “Before I was undersheriff I was a school resource officer for a few years. Being able to interact with people on a very human level and having them understand what law enforcement’s role is in society is very beneficial.”
Just as Grimsrud said during his campaign, Everett agrees that it’s important for the sheriff’s office to be transparent.
“It’s important the community knows what we are up to, and especially in this current climate, we want to build trust,” Everett said. “We want people to be informed on what is happening in their local law enforcement agency.”
Everett added that he is excited to work with Grimsrud who he considers an “extremely progressive thinker” who embraces new concepts and is not afraid to meld new ideas.
As a millennial, Everett said he’s part of a new generation of officers in their late 20s and early 30s who are excited to keep up with community trends. Grimsrud said he embraces this generational shift and is intentional about listening to the ideas Everett and others bring to the table.
“I’ve seen this pay off right away,” he said, regarding Everett in particular. “I picked [Everett] to be my undersheriff for this reason, for his intelligence and comprehensiveness. He is a great asset in the office.”
