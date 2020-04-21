Two weekend earthquakes did not go unnoticed by many Boulder residents.
The first, at 2.8 magnitude, occurred about 7 p.m. April 17; the second, at 2.6, before noon on Sunday. Each quake originated in roughly the same area, about three to four miles east, northeast of Boulder, and about six miles deep, according to the United States Geological Service.
Friday’s quake was preceded by two smaller earthquakes from the same general area earlier that day, registering 2.1 and 1.4. A slightly smaller quake immediately followed the 2.8 event, registering at 2.5, according to the USGS.
“The recent quakes near Boulder are part of the normal, ongoing seismicity that occurs throughout western Montana,” said Michael Stickney, Earthquake Studies director at Montana Bureau of Mines and Geology, Montana Technological University. “These usually small, earthquakes occur along an active seismic belt called the Intermountain Seismic Belt, which extends from Kalispell to Yellowstone. We typically record five-10 small quakes a day along this seismic belt.”
The Boulder quakes are occurring six miles below the earth’s surface along small faults, which are common throughout western Montana, said Stickney, adding that a 6.5 magnitude quake recorded near Boise, Idaho and felt in parts of Montana on March 31 occurred along a related belt, the Centennial Tectonic Belt. That belt extends from western Idaho to around West Yellowstone. So the two recent earthquakes are not directly related, said Stickney.
