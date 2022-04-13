As The Monitor expands to better serve the people of Jefferson County, we’re pleased to welcome two new colleagues.
Eliza McLaughlin has started as The Monitor’s reporter for Jefferson City, Clancy and Montana City—part of our commitment to better reflect the news, people and perspectives that make up those north-county communities.
Born and raised in Belgrade, Eliza graduated last December from Brigham Young University-Idaho with a degree in public policy and administration. She moved to Boulder, and has done reporting since then for the Three Forks Voice and the Silver State Post. She previously interned for Sen. Steve Daines.
In her free time, Eliza enjoys hiking, tennis and walking her dog, Amie. She also is head coach this spring for the Jefferson High girls tennis team.
Over the coming months, you’ll increasingly see Eliza at north-county meetings and community events. Please say hello; tell her what’s going on, and what you’re interested in seeing covered. You also can reach her at eliza@boulder-monitor.com
And Alisa Smith has joined The Monitor as a sales representative, serving advertisers across the county. She’ll also help get the paper to subscribers and vendors on Wednesdays. Contact her at alisa@boulder-monitor.com
Alisa moved to Boulder last autumn with her husband from Williamsport, Maryland—which makes her The Monitor’s fourth employee with a Maryland connection. She worked for 26 years at the Hagerstown Herald-Mail, mostly in circulation management. In other words, she knows how to get a newspaper out the door.
We’re grateful that Eliza and Alisa have come on board, and excited about the work they’ll do to help The Monitor expand its reach. Please help us welcome them to the community.
—Keith Hammonds, publisher
