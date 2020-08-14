ELK PARK — Due to suspected structural failure of the Old Great Northern Railroad Tunnel, located on the cattle access trail west of Interstate 15 about four miles south of the Bernice Interchange and eight miles north of the Elk Park Interchange, the Montana Department of Transportation has indefinitely closed the tunnel due to public safety concerns.
The tunnel installed when the road was originally constructed many years ago, experienced significant degradation over time. The aging process has caused the tunnel to lose its structural integrity. The tunnel is used by local ranchers every spring and fall to move cattle and during the summer and fall by outdoor interest groups.
Anyone desiring more information is encouraged to send an email to kwrigg@mt.gov or call, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., at 406-494-9627.
