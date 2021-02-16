The terms of two Boulder Elementary School Trustees are expiring this year — Board Chair Eric Rykal and Vice-chair Carrie Harris.
Rykal has indicated that he does not plan to run again, after serving 11 years on the Board.
Harris plans to run for another term, according to school business manager Britton Mann.
Clancy Elementary School has one Trustee whose term is expiring this year, Marissa Ostby, while Montana City School has two — Stephanie Boysen and Mikal Wilkerson.
Wilkerson was appointed to the Board in January to fill the remaining term held by Marta Bertoglio, who is now representing House District 75 in the Montana State Legislature.
In Basin, School Trustee Shannon Phillips is also up for reelection.
ll Trustee positions are for three year terms.
The trustee elections will be in a mail-in ballot format and the Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder will oversee the process.
The schools can provide interested candidates with a declaration of intent and an oath of candidacy and those need to be turned in by March 24.
Potential candidates must be a registered voter in their respective school districts.
