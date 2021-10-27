Sixteen newspapers from Jefferson County's earliest years are now available for free online, thanks to a digitization program undertaken by the Jefferson County Museum.
Museum Director Melody Pesta announced on Oct. 19 that the museum "successfully completed our project of putting Jefferson County newspapers from 1885–1925 online at montananewspapers.org," a searchable database of historical newspapers in Montana that is maintained by the Montana Historical Society in Helena. Texts of newspaper pages are searchable on the website, and high-resolution pages can be downloaded for free.
Newspapers included in the project represent the breadth of the county in an era of rapid exploration and expansion in the American West when seemingly every settlement had its own newspaper—or three.
Papers from Basin are the Basin Times, the Basin Progress, and the Basin Progress and Mining Review. Boulder papers are the Jefferson County Enterprise, the Jefferson County Sentinel, The Age, The Sentinel, The Age Sentinel, and this newspaper—The Boulder Monitor. Papers from the Clancy area are the Lump (City) Miner, the Hartford Pioneer, and the Clancy Miner. Papers from Whitehall are the Jefferson Valley Zephyr, the Montana Sunlight, and the Jefferson Valley News. Wickes is also represented, via the Wickes Pioneer.
Of those publications, only The Monitor survives today, and The Monitor and the Whitehall Ledger are the only newspapers currently operating in Jefferson County.
Among the approximately 28,000 pages of historical Jefferson County newspapers now accessible online is the first issue of The Monitor, published on Sept. 14, 1907. The front page that day reported, among other news, the robbery of a Great Northern Railroad train, a race to build an electric railway to Corbin, local sports teams' results and updates on the new school year at the Montana School for the Deaf and Blind. The Graves Mercantile Company in Boulder advertised Chase & Sanborn's High Grade Coffees, and Williams Brothers Watchmakers and Jewelers advertised Elgin Watches. Boulder's Dr. I.A. Leighton and Dr. A.L. Ward, each described as a "physician and surgeon," also had front-page placement.
Jefferson County Museum trustee Jamie Guenther wrote in an email that digitization and uploading has "been a project 'in progress' for at least three years, in some form or another," and that the initiative was started by former trustee Paul Backlund.
The museum, located in Clancy's "Old Red Schoolhouse," completed the project with $11,740 in county funds that the County Commission approved in April. The museum had already spent $5,000 on the effort when it requested additional county funding, The Monitor reported at that time.
In the announcement last week, Pesta thanked "The Heritage Center, Jefferson Valley Museum, Boulder Monitor, Whitehall Ledger, Jefferson High School, Whitehall Public School, Clancy School, Cardwell School, Boulder Community Library, North Jefferson County Library District, and the Montana Historical Society," for supporting the effort. She also specifically thanked the County Commission for helping to fund the project.
Next up, she wrote, is digitizing and uploading all of the county's newspapers from 1926–1960.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.