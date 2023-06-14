Amid opposition from some neighboring residents, the City Council on June 5 approved a proposal to build two triplexes at the corner of Second Avenue and Sheridan Street in Boulder.
The three-bedroom, two and a half bath family units include a garage and a back yard. They are approximately 1,318 square feet. Project owner Karl Hartmann said he intends to get started on construction of the triplexes “as soon as possible.” During the meeting Hartmann said the triplexes will be rented out for approximately $2,000 to $2,200 a month.
Boulder Mayor Rusty Giulio said Hartmann and Stonefly Construction owner Michael McCarthy have complied with the city’s zoning ordinance and have done everything the city has asked from them. This includes the approval of adequate water, wastewater and solid waste facilities to serve the proposed buildings and approval for a stormwater retention pond that will be constructed on the southern side of the site. The project also met all requirements involving parking.
Not all who attended this meeting were happy to hear about the triplexes, as Boulder resident Rick Haasakker – who lives in the vicinity of the proposed housing project – expressed concerns.
“That’s going to create more traffic where I live in front of my house, which is a 15-mile-an-hour zone, and two years ago, the city defunded the police here, so we don’t have police to enforce it.”
“That’s enough,” said Giulio, indicating that Haasakker was disrupting the meeting.
“No, that’s not enough,” replied Haasakker.
“That’s not what we’re talking about right now,” Giulio said. “Unless you’ve got something that pertains to these buildings, keep it to yourself. Please. This only has to do with giving these guys the authority to build.”
Mechele Anderson, who lives on Second Avenue, said she’s not worried about the traffic. She congratulated Hartmann and McCarthy for the project and looks forward to seeing the development.
McCarthy said he’s also looking forward to getting started on the construction.
“These family multiplexes are going to be a nice addition to Boulder,” he said. “These are nice mid-scale to higher-level houses, and they are going to be made with quality construction.”
Hartmann said if the triplexes are successful he’d like to entertain installing more of them.
“If they work I think we’ll keep going with them,” Hartmann said. “There’s definitely a need for it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.