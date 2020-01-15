Want to help staff Boulder Volunteer Ambulance? There’s still time to register for an upcoming class to learn the needed skills at a discounted price.
The basic emergency medical technician course runs from Feb. 18 to May 3 and will be taught by ambulance volunteers Michele St. George, Molly Carey and Amanda Brown. The cost is $100 for the course — comparable courses usually cost more than $700 — and $45 to rent the required textbook on Amazon.com.
The course is divided into 26 sessions, including the final written test.
To learn more about the course or to register, call St. George at 406-465-0836, Carey at 406-949-1311 or Brown at 802-299-8479.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.