The Jefferson County Parks, Trails and Recreation Commission is looking for support to put in a bridge on the Muskrat Trail in the Elkhorns northeast of Boulder.
The site of the proposed bridge is on Bureau of Land Management land, and the Commission is hoping the agency will take it on as a formal project, said Bill Dawson, who gave an overview of the project to the Jefferson County Commission on Aug. 4.
Specifically, the site is 2.5 miles above the Muskrat Trailhead, about five miles northeast of Boulder.
The trail allows for non-motorized travel from the Muskrat Trailhead to its Junction with USFS Trail 111 that goes to the Tizer Lakes area, or alternatively to the “Iron Mine” area, and where it intersects with motorized Route # 258 that goes to the town of Elkhorn, according to details provided by Dawson.
Dawson said the trail gets a lot of use from mountain bikers, hikers and those on horseback — with the latter having a hard time crossing the creek at all water levels.
There are two water crossing options.
Some lodgepole pine has been laid down for those on foot, but they can become slippery and most mountain bikers get off their bikes and carry them while walking the crossing, according to details provided by Dawson.
Horse travel at the upper water crossing is dangerous, as there are many medium-sized rocks where foot entrapment and slipping is likely, according to the specifications. Horse travel at the lower crossing is possible, but there is a steep bank flanked by boulders and it likely provides just enough room to get most horses and riders through, but is a horse carrying a pack load could hit the boulders with the packs at the same time it was trying climb the steep bank, according to the specifications.
That’s why there’s a need for this, as it would elevate the safety level for all users, said Dawson to the Commissioners.
Dawson said if a bridge was built at that location, it would be similar to another bridge further downstream.
“It’s the same trail, so we get the same traffic,” he said, adding that the Forest Service is also interested in assisting with the project.
Commissioner Cory Kirsch wanted to know if it would be wide enough for a four-wheeler, because with more people enjoying the outdoors, there is an increasing amount of rescue operations to pull people out of the woods.
Dawson said the proposed bridge would likely be about 48-inches wide and would have bumpers instead of rails, so getting a four-wheeler across would likely be doable.
Dawson said the BLM told the Parks, Trails and Recreation Commission to put together a proposal that included funding partners, and they are now about at that stage.
Dawson described some of the details of the proposed bridge, such as it needing three beams, weighing about 450 pounds each.
Those would probably need to be brought in by helicopter, he said, adding that the estimated cost for all materials would be about $3,780, with helicopter pilots charging between $1,000 to $3,000 an hour.
The Parks, Trails and Recreation Commission wants to apply for grants to get this work done, and it would help to have some financial backing as they are competitive, said Dawson.
Donations and volunteer help is also being sought from user groups, according to Dawson.
Commissioner Bob Mullen told Dawson to let the Commission know what it needs, be it a letter of support or more.
