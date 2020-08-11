A system of multi-use trails running throughout Boulder, with the first segment targeted along the Boulder River, is being proposed as a way to add connectivity throughout the city.
A draft master plan for the Boulder trails project has been completed and the public is invited to provide input on Monday, Aug. 24, 6:30 p.m. before the Boulder Planning Board meeting at City Hall.
The draft master plan, completed by Stahly Engineering and Associates Inc., includes information on seven possible trails, along with adding concrete sidewalks along existing streets, and is accompanied by cost estimates and possible funding sources.
The plan arose out of Boulder’s Growth Policy update, adopted in 2018, which calls for a city-wide multi-use trail to address health and recreational opportunities, according to the master plan.
The master plan was funded by the Boulder Development Fund, a $500,000 pot of money provided to the city due to the closing of the Montana Development Center.
The trail receiving top priority is the Boulder River trail, a roughly .43 mile portion that would begin from Highway 69 east along the north side of the Boul-der River and continue to the existing Montana Developmental Center property, timing into an existing trail on the property and ending at the property line to the east.
If constructed, the trail would be an eight-foot asphalt shared use path.
The cost for the Boulder River Trail is estimated at $92,855, according to the master plan.
Other trails included in the plan are the Riverfront Park Trail, the Eastside Trail, the Fairgrounds Trail, Capitol Hill Trail, Highway 91 Trail and the Cattle Drive Trail, as well as concrete sidewalks along several city streets.
In total, the trails are estimated to cost $2.1 million and encompass nearly 8.5 miles, according to the plan.
Three of the proposed trails include private land — the Capitol Hill Trail, the Highway 91 Trail and the Cattle Drive Trail, and would require right-of-way access, according to the master plan.
Two trails, the Highway 91 Trail and the Riverfront Park Trail, could include future access to camping, according to the master plan.
Funding options presented in the plan include the city’s general funds, bonds, tax increment financing, special improvement districts, as well as federal, state and local grants, some of which could require a percentage match. Grants could total as much as $1.9 million, according to the master plan.
View the plan online at www.seaeng.com/boulderrivertrailmasterplan or a hard copy is available at City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.