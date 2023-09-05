After 23 years of operation, Tizer Botanic Gardens and Arboretum’s owner Belva Lotzer listed the business – and 6.5-acre property – for sale.
Tizer Gardens is listed at $1.6 million by the Helena Home Team. In addition to the gardens – home to 750 different woody plant species and winding paths along the Prickly Pear Creek – and nursery, the property also holds a 2-bedroom, 1-bath house and two dry cabins currently operated as Airbnbs.
News of the sale prompted patrons and employees to comment on their experiences and memories at the gardens on a Facebook post by iFLYBIGSKY, a drone photography company, announcing the listing.
“Hopefully the sale will allow us who have followed them for years to be able to continue to enjoy it,” commented Terry Lopez. “Richard Krott was my go-to person concerning all plants. The dream [he] and Belva made there is beautiful.”
Krott, co-founder of Tizer Gardens and Lotzer’s life partner, passed away in October of 2021.
“I feel so much a part of this very special place since I have been working with you [Belva] since day one,” commented Laurie Gigette McGrath. “I hope you and Richard’s dream continues in the hands of good people who will love all the beauty in this most special, magical piece of Montana.”
Lotzer responded with gratitude for McGrath’s help over the years and expressed hope for the future of the gardens: “I know that the right and perfect people are coming to continue caring for the gardens!”
When asked why she’d chosen to sell the property, Lotzer commented that it is “time for a new journey.”
On Sunday, Sept. 3, Lotzer posted a video on the garden’s Facebook page, discussing that because of the business sale, she had lots of “house cleaning to do.” In response, she explained that she’d decided to host a “gamblers sale.” Starting Sept. 3, everything in the nursery and the gift shop was listed at 20% off, and each week that passes with items still in inventory, the discount will increase by 5%.
Although gamblers could wait for the better discount, Lotzer cautioned that many of the best items would be sold sooner rather than later.
Tizer Botanic Gardens and Arboretum is open everyday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Lotzer was unavailable for comment prior to The Monitor’s print deadline. The Monitor will follow up on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.