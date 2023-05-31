Several organizations came together at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds over Memorial Day weekend, in an effort to solve both the workforce and housing issues impacting Jefferson County and the surrounding areas.
The Jefferson Local Development Corporation, Jefferson County Commissioners, Montana Business Assistance Connection, Accelerate Montana, Dick Anderson Construction, Helena College and other organizations played a part in making this onsite construction program a reality, with hope it becomes an annual program.
This first cohort from East Helena completed the base and sides of a tiny home. The plan is to have a cohort in the fall from Jefferson High School as well as some of the Helena schools continue the work.
The concept behind the tiny home workshop started as a Billings West project in collaboration with Dick Anderson Construction. Eric Seidensticker (previously with the JLDC and currently with MBAC) and Jefferson County workforce specialist Chris Manos saw an opportunity for the program to thrive locally, as well.
Despite it being a popular camping weekend, people came to participate in this educational opportunity, which was open to anyone, whether they were a student, apprentice or a Helena local like Ross Kirkland interested in picking up some new skills.
“I like to use carpentry and wanted to learn more about the trade,” Kirkland said, “and nothing can replace experiential knowledge. It’s one thing to read it in a book – it’s another to actually go do it. I’m grateful this hands-on training was available.”
“It’s been really fun for me as a second-year apprentice in the Dick Anderson carpentry program to show some of those in the program new to construction how to use a skill saw and be more of a handyman,” added Joshua Tubbs of Helena. “It’s a great way to learn some basic life skills, and it only costs $100.”
Dick Anderson Construction apprenticeship and workforce coordinator Bill Ryan said he feels fortunate the program came to fruition. It almost didn’t. According to Ryan, normally Job Site Ready rapid training programs have a shop and an instructor involved. Helena College, however, didn’t have the space for the tools. Dick Anderson Construction was going to host the project at their facility in Helena, but they ran into a liability issue. Fortunately, Jefferson County got involved in the conversation and offered to host at the fairgrounds.
“I’m glad we had the opportunity to help these guys out to do this and have it on display here at the fairgrounds,” said Jefferson County Events Coordinator Bruce Binkowski. “This is good for the community and certainly good for Jefferson County.”
Manos put much of this in motion, as he was aware of the Billings West project and the need for both housing and workforce in Jefferson County. He also had the right connections with which to have the right conversations.
Ryan said he’s a strong believer in this Job Site Ready program – adopted by non-profit Accelerate Montana –as it mutually benefits those interested in the construction trade and employers looking for skilled workers. Apprenticeships are the way to go, he said, as they provide an educational opportunity and prepares potential employees to be ready to go on day one. And, in some cases, they can come in with a good working relationship with trade partners, making them “a far more effective project engineer or project manager.”
“You can end up getting some real diamonds in the rough,” Ryan said.
And, when it comes to this particular project in Jefferson County, Ryan said, “it’s fun.”
“At first those participating were just excited to have a day off of school,” he added. “Once they saw the tool kit they got, and once we started building the house, they were really excited. There’s genuine interest.”
There are three students from East Helena involved in the onsite program this year, Ryan said it’s a good start, and he’s optimistic the program can grow. And others agree, as Ryan said he recently had an encouraging conversation with Jefferson High Principal Mike Moody and shop teacher Mike Robbins about creating a pre-apprenticeship construction course based on the tiny home model. The finished product will be displayed at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds just before the week of the fair.
The project – which consists of 30 hours of available online training and 15 hours of hands-on work to get a certificate of completion – originally had nine students signed up, but only three were able to attend the onsite program. However, Ryan remains optimistic, saying that word will spread.
“This program gives students an opportunity to do something lasting and worthwhile while introducing them to the construction industry,” Ryan said. “And this is just the beginning. It was a haul to get to this point, and it’s not perfect, but after these three days we’ll have something to show off.”
Jefferson County Commissioner Cory Kirsch said he’d like to see the program continue, but there is work to do to make it sustainable. This year the program was funded by American Rescue Plan Act funds. Next year where the funding comes from is undetermined. One possibility is selling the tiny home that is built and using those funds to support the program.
“It’s a great program and [Dick Anderson Construction] is really stepping up to the plate,” Kirsch said. “They get workers and we get the benefit of getting some kids in school with that type of education, so we all win.”
Those wanting information on the next cohort can contact Ryan Loomis of Helena College at ryan.loomis@helenacollege.edu. For more information on the overall project contact Chris Manos at cmanos@mbac.biz.
