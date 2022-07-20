In its early days, Jefferson City served as a stagecoach stop between Virginia City and Fort Benton. One of the oldest towns in Montana, Jefferson City attracted ranchers and horsemen who settled in the area. At one point the community acted as the county seat.
"There may be prettier towns in Montana than Jefferson City, but the writer hereof has never seen them," reported a May 16, 1896 edition of The Clancy Miner.
It was a bustling place — and in its midst sat a saloon. More than a century later, Jefferson City has lost its bustle, but that saloon survives as the T’ings Happen Bar. And now, T’ings Happen has a new owner.
Angel Molyneaux bought T’ings Happen on July 11 from Fred Bell, who had purchased the storied establishment in 2013. Molyneaux already has made renovations, and she said she plans to add onto the business’ long history.
And it is long. The building which houses the T'ings Happen Bar was built in 1867, according to Candy Bell. By 1896, Montana old-timer Pat Luddy owned the building and operated a saloon within it, according to The Clancy Miner.
Many of the bar's furnishings date from that period, including its back counter, which shipped in three pieces up the Missouri River.
In 1950, the saloon passed into the hands of Russell "Ting" Tintinger, according to Candy Bell. Ting's Bar and Grill operated for 25 years before once again transferring ownership. In 2013, the bar fell into the hands of a Jefferson City and Elkhorn native, who purchased it in 2013 after watching it sit dormant for two years. Fred was 79 years old at the time.
The former longtime teacher said he hoped to see Ting's bar open for business like it did in his childhood. "He grew up with the facility as a bar, and he wanted to keep it going as a bar because that's what it was his whole life," Candy Bell said.
Asked why Fred would buy a closed-down bar at 79 years old, Candy Bell responded, "'cause he could.'"
Once in ownership of the business, the Bells renamed Ting's bar the T'ings Happen Bar. Fred celebrated his 88th birthday with a barbecue there on June 1.
The Bells decided to pass on ownership of the T'ings Happen Bar due to increasing personal health concerns as well as to free up time to handle other responsibilities, which include managing five rental properties, tending to 40 head of cattle and caring for various other animals.
Despite the bar closing for a month, Molyneaux said it seems like the bar has maintained the same customer base, but "everyone has said how happy they are to have it reopened."
Since taking over, Molyneaux has removed the formica from the bar top and commissioned Cody Olson of Boulder to restore the original wood surface. Down the road, Molyneaux plans to extend the bar's hours of operation, though it has been a struggle to hire staff. In the meantime, Molyneaux has help from location manager Buck Herron, family members and friends.
T'ings visitors can look forward to viewing some of Herron's late father Ron's bronze work at the bar. Molyneaux said showcasing the pieces is her and Buck's way of showing their respect to Ron and his work.
Visitors will also notice that Cleone's Book Nook is no more. Anticipating the transfer of ownership, the Bells began clearing out Cleone's Book Nook, in the room adjacent to T'ings Happen, in mid-April. The area used to be the bar's dance hall; however, Candy Bell's mother was an avid reader and wanted to share her collection with the public.
"Dad thought that was kind of a neat idea that people could have my mom's old books," Candy Bell said.
After the book nook opened, Candy Bell said that community members began donating boxes of books to the collection. In an effort to pay it forward, the Bells offered the books to interested community members. In the end, they donated over 80 moving boxes filled with books to Aunt Bonnie's Book and Gifts, Goodwill and Good Samaritan in Helena.
Though Molyneaux has not owned a business before, she has experience managing the front of house for several restaurants, including the Legal Tender in Clancy and the Brew House in Helena. Molyneaux said she decided to purchase T'ings so she could do something for herself, rather than continuing to work for other people.
Molyneaux said she plans to have a grand re-opening in the form of a block party in mid-to-late August; she has yet to decide on an exact date.
