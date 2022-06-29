Walking down the halls of Boulder's Youth Dynamics Community Office with Tim Norbeck, one would think he ran the place. He greets the staff casually and cordially. The receptionist, summer instructors and students stop what they are doing and greet him. A teacher even asks him to give a presentation.
“It excites me to be a part of this, to be able to provide services for young people and give them an opportunity to be productive citizens,” said Norbeck. “It’s an excellent way to serve rural America, and it means a lot to assist with it moving forward.”
Norbeck first got attracted to the Youth Dynamics mission about four years ago while teaching a science class there to help out while the local Alternative Youth Adventures campus was experiencing growth.
That mission – “to provide family-focused behavioral health treatment founded on the principles of an actively caring culture in which people can realize their full potential” – spoke volumes to Norbeck, as he believes there needs to be more emphasis put on mental and behavioral health services, especially after the last two years under the pandemic.
“The need for [mental and behavioral health services] has increased, particularly in rural America, where we don’t have as much support, and what better place to provide this support than in education?” Norbeck said. “If a young person is not in the right mental state, they’re not going to learn.”
Norbeck has much faith in the Youth Dynamics model, so much so he is leaving his job as Jefferson High School Superintendent after nine years, effective June 30.
“My new job with Youth Dynamics is as a major gift officer," he said. "It will be my job to raise money and help standardize education.”
Norbeck's new role will focus on raising funds for the $3 million Youth Dynamics capital campaign, $2 million of which goes toward the "Better Boulder Campus" renovation project. The goal for this project is to "renovate or replace each of the residential homes so that each meets the needs of clients, promotes YDI’s vision and reignites hope in all who live there."
"We want to get rid of the institutionalized look and put another new facility in this community, which I’ve grown to love,” said Norbeck.
Norbeck believes in Boulder, he said, and will continue to do his part to see the community thrive as a Youth Dynamics representative on the Boulder Transition Advisory Council and as vice chair of Southwest Montana Youth Partners, which has played a large part in getting more daycare established in town.
It's bittersweet, he said, but he's excited for his future with Youth Dynamics and is also optimistic for JHS, which just passed a $14.58 million facilities bond this year, one he was instrumental in orchestrating.
"There hadn't been any major work on this facility or expansion since the late 1980s," Norbeck said, referring to Jefferson High School. "It was in good shape but it needed a little help, and with the growth we've experienced, we also needed to expand. We had 197 students when I walked in the door in 2013, and we’re right at about 300 now…in rural Montana. Most rural schools are struggling to keep their doors open."
Moving forward, Norbeck said he knows JHS is in good hands with new superintendent Erik Wilkerson, and he knows he's the right guy for Youth Dynamics right now.
“I want to help [Youth Dynamics] raise enough funds in the capital campaign to build a new facility, a facility that has some pre-design work already done by SMA Architects, the same architects I’ve worked with the last three and a half years,” Norbeck said. “There’s some continuity here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.