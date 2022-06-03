Tim McKenrick, a candidate in the Republican primary election for state House District 75, has been charged with deceptive election practices, a felony, after allegedly submitting a ballot with a falsified signature. The candidate claimed he falsified the signature to "test the system," according to charging documents.
The single felony count, filed in Jefferson County Fifth District Court on May 26, carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in state prison and a $50,000 fine. McKenrick, who lives outside Boulder on Depot Hill Road, was not arrested; a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputy served McKenrick with a summons on June 2, and McKenrick is scheduled to make an initial appearance on the charge at 9 a.m. on June 29 at the Jefferson County Courthouse.
Article IV, Section 4, of the Montana Constitution states, "no person convicted of a felony shall be eligible to hold office until his final discharge from state supervision." McKenrick has been charged with a felony; he has not been convicted of the charge, and he is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charge stems from the mail ballot McKenrick submitted in the May 3 election for the Jefferson High School Board of Trustees. The election was conducted entirely by mail ballots, which had to be submitted to the school by May 3. Hours after allegedly forging a signature on his ballot, he told voters in a candidate forum, "You wouldn’t be able to read mine. There’s too many people that can forge really well."
McKenrick did not reply to a request for comment for this story. He is challenging incumbent Rep. Marta Bertoglio, who was elected in 2020. The primary election is Tuesday, June 7.
According to a probable cause affidavit written by County Attorney Steve Haddon, who filed the charge against McKenrick, McKenrick submitted his ballot in the school board race directly to JHS Business Manager Lori Carey at the school on May 3. When he submitted his ballot, Haddon wrote, he told Carey he took issue with language on the ballot envelope, which asks voters to affirm with their signature that they are voting only once and for themselves. McKenrick told Carey he disagreed with the line, "I understand that failure to complete the signature information may invalidate my ballot," according to the affidavit, and he told her it should say, "... shall invalidate my ballot."
That exchange, Haddon wrote, drew Carey's attention to the signature on McKenrick's ballot, and she noticed that it didn't match McKenrick's signature in the county's voter database. An election judge present at the school confirmed that the signatures didn't match, he wrote. County Election Administrator Ginger Kunz, who is also the county's clerk and recorder, provided Carey with eight samples of McKenrick's signature from Montana's voter database and other documents on file with the county, he wrote, but the signature on McKenrick's ballot did not match any of them.
The next day, May 4, Carey mailed McKenrick a ballot signature verification form to address the discrepancy, according to the affidavit. In response, Haddon wrote, McKenrick went to JHS and told Carey that he intentionally altered his signature to see if election workers were checking signatures, and that he was OK with his vote not counting so he could "test the system." At that point, he wrote, Carey instructed McKenrick to speak with Kunz.
In Kunz's office that day, Haddon wrote, McKenrick reiterated to Kunz that he intentionally falsified his signature to see if signatures were being checked, and he told her he had not signed the signature verification form that Carey mailed to him, so Kunz provided a new one.
The form asks the signer to swear that "the signature submitted below is my signature and that it is the same as my signature on my absentee ballot signature envelope."
McKenrick signed the form with his regular signature, Haddon wrote, and then reiterated to Kunz that he intentionally falsified the signature on his ballot.
Taken together, Haddon wrote, McKenrick's actions constitute felony deceptive election practices.
On May 3, the same day McKenrick submitted his allegedly fraudulent ballot to JHS, he participated alongside Bertoglio in a candidate forum held by The Monitor. In response to a question about election integrity, McKenrick said, "I do struggle with mail in ballots," because, "they’re too hard to keep 100% track of to know that the person filled it out, sent it in."
"The more eyes you have on the situation," he said, "the easier it is to make sure things are going the right way."
