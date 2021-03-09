Three Jefferson High School wrestlers had the honor of standing on the winners podium last weekend at the Class B/C state tournament.
Junior Leo Anderson took second in the state at 103 pounds; Dylan Mikesell with a fourth place finish at 113 pounds; and John Armstrong at fifth at 138 pounds.
Anderson also has the honor of being one of only four at JHS to be a three-time All-State wrestler.
As a freshman, Anderson placed fourth, and bested that his sophomore year by placing third. Working his way up the podium, Anderson may be on track for a first place win his senior year.
And Mikesell, as a freshman, appears to have started a path similar to Anderson.
Overall, the team finished tenth in the state out of 40 teams after winning the Western B/C Divisional the week before.
The Panthers had sent eight qualifiers to the state tournament, held this year in Shelby.
In addition to Anderson, Mikesell and Armstrong, other qualifiers were Christian Davis (113 lbs.), Dayton Brown (120 lbs.), Jace Oxarart (145 lbs.), Braeden Jones (120 lbs.) and Matt Riehl (285 lbs.).
In the first round Anderson, Mikesell and Davis were able to secure a win by pin, which put them into the quarterfinals. Unfortunately, the hot start for Jefferson faded quickly as the other wrestlers were defeated and sent into the consolation bracket. In the first round of consolation Brown was defeated and eliminated. The Panthers would win the next four matches by pin and it looked like Jefferson was back on its quest for a trophy. Armstrong, Oxarart, Jones and Riehl advanced into the second round of consolation.
Next up was the quarterfinals where a win would guarantee a spot on the podium and advancing to day two.
Anderson got a pin to put him into the semifinals.
Next up was the 113 pound weight class where Mikesell and Davis would wrestle each other with a state medal at stake. In a back and forth match, Mikesell would get the win and ensure himself All-State status. The next consolation round found Davis, Jones and Riehl being eliminated while Armstrong and Oxarart battled through to qualify for the second day. This was the final round of the first day. Jefferson was in fifth place with 40 points in the team standings.
In day two of the semifinals, Anderson won by pin to secure his place in the finals. Mikesell lost a hard fought 6-3 decision to end his hopes of competing in the finals. In the consolation bracket, Armstrong won by pin to reach All-State status.
Oxarart was eliminated and fell one match short of placing. In the consolation semifinals, Mikesell won by pin while Armstrong lost 3-0. In the consolation finals, Mikesell was defeated to finish fourth while Armstrong won 3-1 to finish in fifth place. In the finals, Anderson fought hard but was defeated 7-1 to finish in second place. Jefferson slipped back in the team standings on day two to finish in 10th place with 68 points.
Coach’s comments: The wrestling team represented their school well and I am super proud of them. We fought through a lot of adversity this season and peaked at the right time. We were able to get three All-State wrestlers and all of them will be back next year as not one is a senior. I would like to thank everyone for their support. We have great fans that truly believe in these kids and this team.
