Boulder residents now have three new over-the-air television stations to choose from — ABC, FOX Network and SWX, according to Rick Haasakker with the Boulder TV Board.
The Boulder TV Board got a great deal from a Great Falls broadcasting company and a lot of assistance from Blackfoot Communications and wireless internet to carry the signals for us to add ABC, FOX Network and SWX a network with its own programming, said Haasakker.
SWX broadcasts Montana weather, local news and some high school and college games, said Haasakker. The channels are 5.1 for ABC; 5.2 for FOX Network; and 5.3 for SWX.
That brings the number of digital stations available over-the-air from 14 to 17, he said.
The other 14 stations are CBS, The CW, Grit, Ion, Court TV, NBC, ME TV, Charge, TBD, and five PBS stations.
NBC and CBS are broadcast out of Butte and the PBS stations are out of Missoula.
Haasakker credits other Boulder TV Board members Cheryl Haasakker and especially Corey Badgely who gave a great deal of his time and effort with assisting in this project, said Haasakker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.