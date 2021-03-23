HELENA- This week, the Legislature was able to begin working on the latest round of federal COVID-19 funds. Unlike last year, the Legislature is in session and will be deciding how to allocate these funds. The House began the processing of gathering public input and scrutinizing the use of these funds to ensure that they are wisely spent on long-term, critical infrastructure projects to support Montana’s economy. This includes water, sewage, broadband, and support to key industries that have been devastated by government-mandated shutdowns.
On the tax front, we passed bills to allow third-party property tax appraisals in disputes, incentivize fiber connections, provide property tax relief for seniors, establish workforce housing credits, and the Senate advanced House Bill 252 to provide career & technical education tax credits to employers. These pieces of legislation reduce tax burdens on Montanans, spur economic growth, and provide training opportunities for the next generation of Montana workers.
This past week I carried Senate Bill 161 on the House floor, which will expedite the subdivision review process for those areas that already have a growth plan, zoning and infrastructure standards in place. I also carried Senate Bill 109 aligning Montana Code Annotated with Administrative Rules regarding gifted and talented pupil education.
If you have any concerns regarding upcoming legislation or any other information that you would like to pass onto me, please see my following contact information.
Marta Bertoglio is the Representative for House District 75 Reach her at marta.bertoglio@mtleg.gov or at 406-438-1772.
