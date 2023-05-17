As the last few weeks of their final year of high school wound down, Jefferson High School seniors have been faced with the decision: What next? Most will head to college in the fall — but a select few will be entering the military to serve our country.
Jeyden Sullivan is a senior from Boulder who plans to join the National Guard. On May 30, he will head to basic training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina; he says he is excited about the prospect of getting out of Montana for a while.
Sullivan decided to join the National Guard for a steady job and all the benefits that come with it. He was unsure about what he wanted to do for a profession, and hoped to set up a solid base for the rest of his life. “I plan to use this experience as an opportunity to pay for my college education and better myself as a person,” he said.
Mason Lucas, also from Boulder, plans to join the Army Reserve. He will head to basic training in Fort Sill, Oklahoma in early July. Lucas said he is looking forward to the experience and “feeling good about going to basic training, but the lead-up to it is nerve-racking.” He decided to join the Reserve for college benefits, which include a full tuition payment and many other benefits. “Our generation doesn’t see the importance of our military, and I think I will learn a lot from this experience,” Lucas said.
Lucas Robson, of Clancy, is going into the Navy. His basic training begins July 5 in Great Lakes, Illinois. Robson said that he is a little nervous, but adds that he needs a change in his life and can’t stay in Montana for the rest of his life.
“My grandpa was in the Navy, and it just felt right,” Robson said when asked about why he joined the military. He wants to work in air traffic control and then become a Navy pilot. “I think more kids should join the military after high school, because it pays for school and has great benefits,” he said. “It also teaches great discipline and devotion.”
And Alax Gray is headed to the Army to become a part of the military police. She’ll leave in late July for basic in Missouri.
A couple of seniors are still on the fence about their next steps, but are leaning toward the military. Cole Jeske of Boulder might head to the Marines. He says, “I want to be a sniper, because I have always liked the Marines and want to be on the ground. Also possibly become a Seal.”
And Luke Jackson may join Sullivan in the National Guard. Why? “The good benefits, the experience, and I want to serve my country.”
As these seniors prepare to begin new journeys, Jefferson High and the whole community are rallying behind them. For them, enlisting isn’t just a job, but an honor and a calling. They are eager to see where their military careers take them and are very proud to serve their country.
Jessie Harris is a graduating senior at Jefferson High School.
