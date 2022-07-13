Mad Dog pizza has finally reached its opening in Boulder. The restaurant, which is located in Dave’s 32oz Bar and Grill, is essentially the same pizza that Basin's Leaning Tower was cooking up, but with a new name and a few new twists on their signature pizzas.
Mad Dog Pizza is under the ownership of Bruce Giulio, who was one of the original owners of the Leaning Tower Pizza in Basin. The Leaning Tower was run by Giulio for nearly 20 years when he was approached with an offer to purchase the business, the offer was accepted under the circumstances that the food would essentially be kept the same. The new owners then stayed open for a short amount of time before closing with plans of renovations, however these plans changed and the Leaning Tower closed for good, with the building being demolished at the start of June of this year.
When Giulio heard that it would be closing, he started looking at ways to bring back the food that everyone loved. “We’ve never had issues finding things that everyone liked and wanted, and I wanted to bring that to Boulder again,” said Gulio. With this in mind Giulio brought the idea of a restaurant under a new name but with the same ideas and goals to Dave’s 32oz Bar and Grill owner, Dave Schell. Giulio continued to say that “Dave liked the idea, the hope is that it will get people into his bar and add more appeal,” and if people know that the pizza is the same that was at the Leaning Tower, it will bring even more business.
With the new opening, Giulio said that they have seen some difficulties using certain equipment such as their original pizza oven, but “we have been able to work around things to get running.” When starting the process of opening the restaurant, Giulio knew that he would have to make adjustments in order to keep bringing people the food they love and still keep things operating smoothly. This was the cause for the limited hours, with the restaurant only being open on Fridays and Saturday, and the hours are limited while looking for capable staff.
Mad Dog Pizza plans to keep growing and serving Boulder and the surrounding areas with pizza and service that they enjoy and look forward to coming back to.
