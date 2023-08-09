By now, the facts are well known: On Sunday, March 22, 2020, John Russell Howald walked down his hometown of Basin’s main strip, dressed in black and carrying four guns, including two AR-15-style semi-automatic rifles and 200 rounds of ammunition. He fired 11 shots into the home of Katy James, a member of Basin’s lesbian community, which Howald later made clear was his target. He fired several more shots after being confronted by neighbors.

