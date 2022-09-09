Officials identified a fire in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest burning along the north side of Kit Carson Road on Thursday evening.
An employee for the forest service told The Monitor that the incident, nicknamed the Lockhart Fire, has burned 2.5 acres and has "quite a few hands on it." Both the forest service and local volunteer crews have responded.
The Department of Natural Resources lists the cause of the fire as human.
The Lockhart fire came only 24 hours after a post in Nextdoor Montana warned residents of critical fire weather conditions. That same day, the National Weather Service issued a high-wind and heat warning for Jefferson County and several surrounding areas; a storm which created the perfect fire conditions.
Nextdoor is a social media site designed to connect members of a community. The Nextdoor post urged Montanans to create and practice a wildland fire action plan with their families and cited montanafireinfo.org as a resource to do so.
Montana Fire Info, a website "dedicated to helping [Montanans] learn how to live better with wildfire," has information on preparing properties for wildfires, creating evacuation plans and reducing the harmful impacts of wildfire smoke.
For much of the last week, Jefferson County residents have gone about their lives under a thick cloud of wildfire smoke.
The haze creeped into the valley on Sunday evening. By midnight that evening, the Department of Environmental Quality Helena Air Monitoring Station recorded 113.5 micrograms per cubic meter of PM2.5, a fine particulate matter which causes air pollution, compared to only 39 micrograms per cubic meter that morning.
The presence of air pollutants peaked in the early Monday morning hours with an average of 136.5 micrograms per cubic meter of PM2.5 by 2 a.m.
Other air quality monitoring sites listed significantly higher levels of smoke pollution in Jefferson County.
Montana Fire Info encourages residents to prepare before the smoke arrives by stocking up on HEPA filters for their HVAC systems with a minimum efficiency reporting value of 13 or higher.
Homeowners can also establish a clean room in their home. "Seal windows and doors to prevent outdoor smoke from entering, add an air purifier or DIY box fan filter, and make sure the room is free of particulate-causing activities like cooking or frying foods, smoking, vacuuming, burning candles or incense, and using aerosol sprays like air fresheners," the site explains.
Montana Fire Info also recommends that residents pack an evacuation bag in the event that evacuation becomes necessary.
Although the air quality in Jefferson County has returned to somewhat normal measurements and cool fall air sweeps through the area, the Lockhart fire proves that fire season has yet to wrap up.
Jefferson County residents should continue to be vigilant at preventing forest fires.
