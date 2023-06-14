Be on the lookout for Scott Ferguson this summer! Ferguson has joined The Boulder Monitor team as the summer reporting intern and will likely be sighted in your area in the coming months.
Be on the lookout for Scott Ferguson this summer! Ferguson has joined The Boulder Monitor team as the summer reporting intern and will likely be sighted in your area in the coming months.
Ferguson grew up in Jefferson County, attending Montana City and Jefferson High School. After graduation, he attended The University of Montana and earned his bachelor’s in English. He found his first teaching job in Park City, MT.
However, as Ferguson is apt to say, “All roads lead back to Boulder.” And this was the case once again as he found himself returning to Jefferson County as an English teacher at his alma mater here in “Big Rock.” Although he now resides in Butte, he will always consider Boulder his hometown.
Ferguson was a disciple of the late, great Jefferson High journalism teacher Mark Kelly and has worked closely with The Monitor over the last year, bringing the JHS student newspaper, The Panther Press, back into circulation as a quarterly addition to The Boulder Monitor.
As the Monitor’s summer intern, Ferguson hopes to build his writing and reporting skills while also working to earn his master’s degree in sports journalism through St. Bonaventure University. In the fall he’ll return to Jefferson High for his second year as an English teacher. He will also coach the Speech and Debate team a second year.
Ferguson is thrilled to be back home where so many of his friends and family are, and he looks forward to working with the community both as an educator and as a reporter. If you see him, say “hello,” and don’t be shy to offer some story ideas.
