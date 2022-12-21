Clancy Holiday Shoppe COURTESY-2.jpg

From left to right: McKinlee Popp, Caitlin Senechal and Jollene Senechal pose together in the Clancy School Holiday Shoppe. The Shoppe featured dozens of unique, customized items for students to purchase. (Photo courtesy of Caitlin Senechal)

 

Clancy’s Parent Council hosted its 31st annual Holiday Shoppe from Tuesday, Dec. 13 to Thursday, Dec. 15 in the Clancy School computer lab, allowing students the opportunity to purchase unique gifts before leaving for Christmas break.

